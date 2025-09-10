Dubai stays top global choice for executive nomads

Dubai has once again reinforced its reputation as a global hub for mobile professionals, taking the top spot in the Savills Executive Nomad Index for the third consecutive year. Abu Dhabi followed closely in second place, reaffirming the UAE’s dominance as the world’s most desirable destination for a new class of professionals known as “executive nomads.”

An executive nomad is not the traditional backpacker-style digital worker but a senior-level professional or entrepreneur who blends remote working with an international lifestyle. Unlike younger digital nomads who often travel on a shoestring, executive nomads typically earn higher incomes, seek longer-term stays, and demand access to premium housing, top healthcare, international schools, and reliable infrastructure. They are often C-suite leaders, consultants, investors, or specialists who can manage teams and businesses from anywhere in the world, provided they have strong connectivity and global access.

According to Savills, Dubai scored highest in the world for its unrivalled global flight network, making it easy for residents to travel to almost any major city within hours. Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, led the index in internet speed, reflecting the UAE’s heavy investment in digital infrastructure. Together, the emirates offer what today’s mobile executives value most: seamless global connectivity, technology readiness, and a comfortable, cosmopolitan lifestyle.

“Add to that year-round sunshine, world-class hospitality, access to top-tier schools and healthcare, and it’s clear why the region continues to lead the way for executive nomads,” said Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency, Middle East at Savills.

Other cities in the top 10 included Málaga, Miami, Lisbon, Palma, and Barcelona — all coastal centres combining business opportunities with lifestyle advantages. Yet Dubai and Abu Dhabi stood out for offering more than just beaches and sunshine; they have become hubs of innovation, financial services, logistics, and global trade, making them professionally rewarding as well as personally attractive.

The Executive Nomad Index ranks 30 destinations worldwide for long-term remote workers. All of them either have digital nomad visas, equivalent schemes, or are part of economic blocs that allow long-term residency. The list reflects how countries are competing to attract highly mobile professionals who contribute both skills and spending power to local economies.

Kelcie Sellers, associate director at Savills World Research, observed: “The landscape for executive nomads is changing. Markets are creating new strategies to attract digital and executive nomads. Two new countries to our index, Canada and New Zealand, do not offer explicit digital nomad visas but instead have long-term visitor visas that allow for fully remote employment.”

Tokyo, Auckland, Crete, Vancouver, and Berlin were among the new entrants to the 2025 index, underlining how quickly destinations are tailoring policies for this growing workforce.

One of the strongest draws for executive nomads is Dubai’s property market, which offers both luxury and long-term value. According to recent data from CBRE and Knight Frank, prime residential prices in Dubai surged nearly 20 per cent in the past year, yet they remain comparatively affordable on a global scale. For instance, $1 million buys three times more prime space in Dubai than in London or New York.

According to property consultants, for global professionals seeking a base that combines business connectivity with lifestyle appeal, Dubai remains unmatched. Its consistency at the top of the Savills Executive Nomad Index only underscores what many executives have already discovered — that Dubai offers not just a place to live and work, but a platform to thrive in an increasingly borderless professional world.

The emirate’s villa communities, such as Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Golf Estates, remain popular with high-net-worth nomads seeking large family homes with access to international schools and lifestyle amenities. Meanwhile, branded residences — a booming segment in Dubai — are attracting executives who value turnkey living, premium concierge services, and prestige locations.

The rental market has also been buoyant, with high-end apartments in areas like Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina commanding record prices due to demand from both relocating professionals and investors. Yet developers are responding quickly, with more than 73,000 new homes expected to be delivered by 2025, ensuring that supply keeps pace with demand.

Dubai’s blend of tax-free income, safety, political stability, and its position as a crossroads between East and West has kept it at the forefront of the global nomad movement. The government has also introduced long-term visas, golden residency programmes, and flexible licensing to make relocation easier for executives and entrepreneurs.