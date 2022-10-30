Dubai start-up offers cash back on unwanted sofas

Marketplace launched by husband-and-wife duo stops discarded furniture from ending up in landfills, gives them new lease of life

Furniture accounts for nearly 85 per cent of the bulky waste that wind up in UAE landfills. — Supplied photo

Want to get rid of your old sofa? You may want to contact ThinkUpcycle. The UAE-based circular economy start-up not just collects unwanted furniture from your place for free, it also repurposes them and gives you 20 per cent proceeds from their sale.

Launched during Covid-19 pandemic by a husband-and-wife duo, the two-sided marketplace has already stopped tonnes of used furniture from ending up in UAE landfills by giving them a new lease of life.

With a few deft touches, the pre-owned items are restored and resold to people looking for affordable options.

“Our business model gives 20 per cent cash back to the original owner as a ‘thank you’ for not dumping unwanted furniture,” says Nadeem Khan, who co-founded the start-up with wife Zoya, also the design head of the company.

The couple relocated to the UAE from the UK in 2008.

“We were inspired by the UAE’s visionary leaders from the moment we landed and always dreamt of starting a business in this wonderful country,” Khan recalled.

In 2019, they took a leap of faith and launched Think Upcycle and Yalla Junk It, their pre-owned furniture collection service.

Despite the war on waste, thousands of residents bin old furniture that could be otherwise recycled or reused.

Furniture accounts for nearly 85 per cent of the bulky waste that wind up in UAE landfills, according to Khan.

As it decomposes, it produces a number of harmful gases such as carbon dioxide and methane, causing a huge impact on the environment.

Khan said their business aligns with UAE's sustainability vision as it protects the environment by keeping discarded furniture out of landfills while offering huge benefits to residents.

“Those who want to chuck their old furniture have a sustainable choice that comes with a cash incentive. As for the buyers, they get a cost-effective solution that is also ethical and sustainable,” said Khan.

“End users get more bang from their buck by purchasing curated furniture from top brands, often at one-third their original price,” he added.

“The second-hand market is a low-trust market, and we are attempting to address it by investing in a digital marketplace, high-quality yet affordable products, first-rate customer service, customisation and upcycling choices, all at very low prices. Our entire operation is supported by a 15,000 square foot warehouse where customers can see the products in person or via a Zoom session.”

Think Upcycle is also working with new furniture market leaders to find new homes for open-box, surplus stock, refurbished, returned, and display-furniture goods.

“We hope to provide residents with a one-stop-shop for pre-owned items with fully managed service, eliminating awkward home visits by strangers,” said Khan.

“We have design and product professionals who provide free interior consultation and curate budget-friendly furniture. We also offer after-sales services such as custom painting jobs and restoration, besides delivery and installation.”

All items come with a buy-back guarantee.

Khan said they have also created a programme to attract skilled upcyclers.

