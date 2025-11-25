Dubai Square Mall to open in three years with EV electric vehicle facilities

Emaar Properties launched Dubai Square project in May at Dubai Creek Harbour, combining residential and retail options under one roof. At its heart of this project will be the Dubai Square Mall, slated to open in three years

The under-construction mall is expected to be three times the size of Downtown Dubai, with a staggering cost of Dh180 billion and is set to be region's second-largest shopping and entertainment destinations.

According to Emaar founder, Mohamed Alabbar, the Dubai Square Mall will cater to the growing electric vehicle (EV) market by providing dedicated facilities for EVs, promising a modern and sustainable retail experience.

The destination is planned to be drive-through mall, reflecting Dubai's push toward green and smart infrastructure. What is even more interesting is that the mall will utilise Artificial Intelligence to provide convenient shopping solutions.

Dubai Square Mall is set to deliver an immersive shopping experience, featuring skylights, LED technology, glazed roofs, and expansive glass windows. The mall will be complemented by green landscape, creating a sophisticated and inviting environment for visitors.

Emaar has developed a portfolio of malls in Dubai, each offering unique shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences across the city.

Here are the list of other Emaar malls in Dubai:

The Dubai Mall

This is Emaar's flagship mall and one of the largest in the world.

Over 1,300 stores, more than 200 food outlets, luxury fashion areas, and major attractions like KidZania, an ice rink, and an aquarium.

Expansion plans underway to add 240 new luxury outlets.

Dubai Hills Mall

A newer, family-focused regional mall located in Dubai Hills Estate — part of Emaar's master‑planned community.

Over 650 shops, a hypermarket, four entertainment and leisure zones, a cinema, and lots of food options.

Designed with sustainability in mind: the mall features solar harvesting shading systems to reduce energy consumption.

Dubai Marina Mall

Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, right on the waterfront.

Four levels of retail, 140 stores, 21 dining outlets, and a kid-friendly play area.

Souk Al Bahar

A traditional, Arabesque-style market right next to Downtown Dubai.

Offers dining and boutique shopping and is connected to The Dubai Mall by a bridge over Burj Lake.

Designed to feel like an old-style marketplace, but with modern amenities.

The Ranches Souk

Located in the Arabian Ranches II community.

More of a lifestyle mall than a retail giant — includes shops, cafés, and leisure spaces integrated into the residential area.