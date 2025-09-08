  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai South launches new platform to help founders set up companies

It also provides firms with a suite of integrated services including corporate banking, accounting support, visa solutions, family relocation assistance, and more

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 12:51 PM

Dubai South has announced the launch of the Dubai South Business Hub (DSBH). This is a digital-first free zone platform by Dubai South, built to simplify and accelerate business setup for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and global enterprises.

Located within Dubai South Business Park, DSBH simplifies company formation by combining same-day licensing, end-to-end digital applications, and a founder-first approach. Entrepreneurs can set up their business entirely online, manage documentation through a secure portal, and access one-click services for licences, visas, renewals, and compliance.

DSBH also provides companies with a Beyond Hub platform — a suite of integrated services including corporate banking, VAT and accounting support, visa solutions, family relocation assistance, and government liaison.

As part of Dubai South’s wider integrated ecosystem, companies also benefit from direct links to banks and government entities.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said, “The launch of the Dubai South Business Hub reinforces our commitment to creating an enabling environment that supports the ambitions of our partners and clients. By combining innovation, speed, and flexibility, we are setting a new benchmark for business support services in the UAE and beyond.”