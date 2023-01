Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreement

Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Esref Temel, managing director of Bright Capital Investment, signed the agreement. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 5:28 PM

Dubai South has signed an agreement with Bright Capital Investment, a school operator and investment company, to lease and operate a premium-quality, affordable British School in the thriving Dubai South Residential District.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Esref Temel, managing director of Bright Capital Investment signed the agreement at a ceremony attended by senior executives from both entities.

The new school, which will follow the British curriculum, will be built across an impressive 250,000 square-foot campus with excellent facilities designed for students aged 3 to 18. It will accommodate over 3,000 students from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13 and will offer large classrooms, state-of-the-art labs for Science, Technology, Engineering Arts, Mathematics (STEAM), and more.

Tuition fees at the school will be capped at a specific rate to enable parents to give their children top-notch education with flexible payment plans while also offering exclusive discounted rates to family founder members.

Other facilities at the school feature a 25-metre competition standard swimming pool; a full football pitch; multi-purpose sports halls for basketball, netball, badminton, and gymnastics; ample outdoor green spaces for students’ outdoor activities, picnics and other events; and other exclusive amenities and services for students, parents and faculty members.

The school will be built in phases, starting with the early and primary schools, and is scheduled to open to the community for the academic year starting September 2024, while registrations will commence by the end of 2023.

“At Dubai South, our projects always align with the long-term vision of our wise leadership. This partnership will enable us to contribute to ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ and its key objective, which is the development of education by focusing on advanced technology and engineering, in addition to instilling Emirati moral values in future generations. We are pleased to sign this agreement with Bright Capital Investment, a reputable school operator and investment company that contributes to advancing the education sector in the UAE and beyond,” Khalifa Al Zaffin said.

“The new school is part of our promise to provide world-class services and amenities to the residents at Dubai South and the emirate. Given its strategic location in Dubai South in proximity to key areas, we are confident that parents and the prosperous Dubai South community will welcome the new school,” Al Zaffin added.

Esref Temel said: “We are extremely excited about the new venture with Dubai South and look forward to becoming part of this exciting community. With several of our Dubai school assets currently located towards the North of Dubai, opening a British Curriculum school in Dubai South makes an ideal location for us to expand, grow and reach wider communities, offering an excellent choice for education. We are sincerely committed to nurturing our students to become responsible citizens and leaders who will shape the future of this country and the world.”

Dubai South was launched as a Dubai Government project in 2006, representing an emerging 145 square-kilometre, master-planned city. Positioned as a global commercial and residential hub and a major contributor to the social and economic growth of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Dubai South offers business-friendly free-zone benefits and a living environment with a diverse range of mixed-use and residential communities to suit different lifestyles.

