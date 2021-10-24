Dubai shuts down 10 firms for annoying promotions
Dozens of shops, kiosks fined for forcing consumers to buy products
Dubai Economy has fined 95 commercial outlets and closed down 10 of them for interrupting consumers and forcing them to buy products as part of their promotional campaigns.
A statement issued by the regulator said altogether, 91 fines and 96 warnings were issued to violators across various shopping malls, another four fines and nine warnings were issued in the open markets.
Dubai Economy encouraged the public to report annoying promotional activities in the markets.
Consumers can report such annoying activities by registering a consumer complaint with Dubai Economy under the ‘disturbing promotion in the market’ category.
Dubai Economy has also urged business owners to comply with laws and regulations and avoid annoying consumers.
Consumers can report annoying promotions either on the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app or the Consumerrights.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555.
Dubai Economy and its agencies develop economic plans and policies, identify and support the growth of strategic sectors, and provide services to domestic and international investors and businesses.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Dubai shuts down 10 firms for annoying promotions
Dozens of shops, kiosks fined for forcing consumers to buy products READ MORE
-
KT Network
Infosys Finacle rated a leader in digital banking engagement...
Rated a leader for both digital banking engagement platforms and engagement hubs
READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: 'Major investigation' launched into Dubai's...
Allegations include the firm selling property at less than its real... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai: Low-interest rates boost mortgage...
Market grows 68 per cent compared to last year, 71 per cent more than ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 94 Covid-19 cases, 123...
Over 91 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz...
The draw also gave away Dh333,333 to six others READ MORE
-
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his...
The accident was caused due to over speeding, negligence and lack of... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: 'Major investigation' launched into Dubai's...
Allegations include the firm selling property at less than its real... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
23 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
Business
DMCC CEO renews call to ban hand-carry gold on flights
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end