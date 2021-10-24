Dubai shuts down 10 firms for annoying promotions

Dozens of shops, kiosks fined for forcing consumers to buy products

Dubai Economy has fined 95 commercial outlets and closed down 10 of them for interrupting consumers and forcing them to buy products as part of their promotional campaigns.

A statement issued by the regulator said altogether, 91 fines and 96 warnings were issued to violators across various shopping malls, another four fines and nine warnings were issued in the open markets.

Dubai Economy encouraged the public to report annoying promotional activities in the markets.

Consumers can report such annoying activities by registering a consumer complaint with Dubai Economy under the ‘disturbing promotion in the market’ category.

Dubai Economy has also urged business owners to comply with laws and regulations and avoid annoying consumers.

Consumers can report annoying promotions either on the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app or the Consumerrights.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555.

Dubai Economy and its agencies develop economic plans and policies, identify and support the growth of strategic sectors, and provide services to domestic and international investors and businesses.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com