Dubai set to host inaugural edition of Mena IPO Summit

Four top investment banks look into the crystal ball
Dubai is all set to host inaugural edition of Mena IPO Summit today at the Museum of the Future.
The inaugural edition of the three-day summit, jointly organised by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will shed light on the strong impetus and promising prospects of the IPOs sector in Dubai.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Development of Financial Markets and Exchanges in Dubai, ton Sunday said that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has led to the transformation of Dubai’s financial markets and its emergence as a pivotal global financial hub.
“Last year, Dubai accounted for 40 per cent of IPO activity in the Gulf region, representing a value of Dh673 billion. Driven by the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), Dubai will continue to accelerate its economic growth momentum and consolidate its position as a major international financial centre,” Sheikh Maktoum said.
The summit will gather industry experts who will share first-hand knowledge of the IPO process and the opportunities and challenges of becoming a public company, as well as how to advance ESG agendas. It will also showcase a roadmap for startups and SMEs in Dubai, including expertise around its regulatory environment, business culture and capital opportunities for scaling ventures through to an IPO.
Mena IPO Summit will provide a platform for industry-shaping discussions, providing institutional investors, family businesses and startups with the opportunity to explore the latest regulations, best practices, and market trends in the Dubai capital market as well as learning about recent regional IPO success stories. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with key IPO issuers and thought leaders from the investment and capital market industry.
The summit will spark lively discussion between issuers, investment experts, regulators and companies undergoing strategic preparations for a future listing.
