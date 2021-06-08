Dubai saves 11.8% electricity, 7.9% in water consumption in 2020

The Demand Side Management Strategy includes 11 programmes.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has announced that Dubai achieved savings of 11.8 per cent in electricity and 7.9 per cent in water consumption in 2020, according to Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 annual report.

The savings indicated 5.4 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity and 9.9 billion imperial gallons of water, which is equivalent to reducing 11.5 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions or taking 1.2 million vehicles out of Dubai roads for two full years.

According to the report, the per capita level in Dubai continues to witness a consistent decrease in consumption, with an overall reduction of 23 per cent for electricity and 21 per cent for water since 2010. This reflects the strong performance and progress achieved in the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 over the past years.

“To enhance the shift towards a green economy, we move forward with implementing the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050; and the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 to reduce 30 per cent of electricity and water demand by 2030. This contributes to making Dubai a globally leading hub in demand-side management. These significant savings were achieved through enhancing collaboration and partnerships with key players in the energy and water sectors from pioneering public and private entities,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice-chairman, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Al Tayer said that the strategy aims to implement seven mechanisms, namely Policies & Regulations; Data & Measurement and Verification (M&V); Government Support & Leadership; Communication & Engagement; Financing; Dewa Collaboration and Technologies & Innovation. The strategy also aims at aligning with the scope of the respective charters, roadmaps and targets for each of the Demand Side Management Programmes and Implementing Mechanisms as per the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 Update and monitoring and taking action to achieve or exceed the 30 per cent savings target by 2030.

“The Demand Side Management Strategy includes 11 programmes including Green Building Regulations; Building Retrofits; Outdoor Lighting; Efficient Cooling; Energy efficiency standards and labels from the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology; Consumer Behaviour; Shams Dubai; Recycled and Groundwater Demand Management; Efficient Mobility and Smart Charging; and Fuel and Engine Efficiency,” said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

