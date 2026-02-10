New toll gates, variable pricing push Dubai's Salik’s 2025 profit up by 33.4%

Salik on Tuesday announced Dh1.55 billion net profit for 2025, up from Dh1.16 billion in the previous year, an increase of 33.4 per cent.

Dubai’s toll gate operator said its revenues increased by 35.1 per cent year-on-year to Dh3.09 billion last year, driven by the introduction of variable pricing from January 31, 2025, and the operation of two new toll gates for the full year, improved economic activity resulting in an increase in vehicle registrations, as well as increased traffic.

“Such improvement in profit is mainly attributable to an increase in revenue coupled with a reduction in concession fee from 25 per cent to 22.5 per cent effective from April 2024 on account of inflation adjustment under the terms of the concession agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority,” the company said in a statement as it released preliminary results on Tuesday.

Its earnings increased from Dh0.15 in 2024 to Dh0.20 in 2025 per share.

Fitch Ratings upgraded its strong investment-grade credit rating from A- to A with a stable outlook, reflecting Salik’s strong financial performance and continued strong operational resilience. This upgrade came as part of the annual periodic review of the credit rating, which was granted to the company following the receipt of an investment-grade credit rating last year.

In January 2026, Saliked signed a 10-year agreement with the Dubai Airports to enable seamless E-Wallet parking payments at Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport.