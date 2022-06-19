Dubai: RTA’s revenues via digital platforms hit Dh3.5 billion last year

Oil prices edge lower but stay above $115 per barrel
The Roads and Transport Authority’s revenues collected via digital platforms increased by 32 per cent in 2021. The total digital revenues amounted to Dh3.5 billion, compared to Dh2.65 billion in 2020.
The revenues were from 309 services provided via digital channels.
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said the number of digital transactions reached 676 million last year — a 28 per cent increase over 527 million in 2020.
“The number of app transactions clocked 1.2 million in 2021, representing an upsurge of 44 per cent as compared to 2020. The number of registered users on digital service platforms exceeded two million, with almost one million of them being active users. Downloads of the RTA’s smart apps reached 6.1 million; the digital adoption index of RTA’s services hit 95.2 per cent, and compliance with the Dubai Data Law clocked 100 per cent,” said Al Tayer.
The authority’s chatbot called Mahboob, which provides 285 services, contributed to reducing live chats with the call centre by 40 per cent.
“It was rated as the best and largest automated chat system powered by artificial intelligence technology in the region. The RTA has so far accomplished 76 projects out of a total of 106 projects listed in its digital strategy. Work is currently up and running on 14 projects, and 16 projects will be undertaken in future,” said Al Tayer.
