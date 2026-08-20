Dubai rises to 7th global financial hub as UAE FDI hits record high

Dubai has risen to seventh place among the world’s leading financial centres, its highest-ever ranking, as the UAE continues to attract record levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) and expand its financial, technology and artificial intelligence sectors.

The emirate climbed four places in the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) 39, published in March 2026 by Z/Yen Group in partnership with the China Development Institute. The improvement comes as the UAE attracted AED177.3 billion ($48.3 billion) in FDI inflows during 2025, underlining the country’s growing appeal to international investors.

According to the UN Trade and Development World Investment Report 2026, FDI inflows into the UAE increased by 6 per cent last year, making it the world’s ninth-largest recipient of foreign investment. The country also retained its position as the second-largest destination globally for greenfield FDI projects for a third consecutive year, with 1,562 announced projects.

Industry executives say the investment surge reflects broader structural changes in the UAE economy.

“The numbers matter, but what they represent matters more. Foreign investment is growing alongside financial services, technology and artificial intelligence, which indicates that capital is increasingly being deployed into businesses and sectors with long-term growth potential,” said Wael Rashid, Business Development Manager at Evest.

Dubai’s financial sector has expanded in tandem with rising investment flows. Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) reported 10,018 active registered companies during the first half of 2026, representing a 30 per cent year-on-year increase. The number of regulated financial firms reached 1,134, up 16 per cent from a year earlier.

Emerging sectors are also driving growth. DIFC recorded 1,933 companies operating across artificial intelligence, fintech and innovation, marking a 39 per cent increase compared with the previous year. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s planned Stargate UAE project is expected to become one of the region’s largest AI infrastructure clusters, with its first 200 megawatts scheduled to come online in 2026.

Rashid said global investors are increasingly assessing financial centres based on the strength of their wider ecosystems.

“Competition is no longer only about where it is easiest to establish a business. Investors are looking at the entire ecosystem: regulation, technology, talent and access to markets. The financial centres that can bring those elements together will be in a much stronger position to attract global capital,” he said.