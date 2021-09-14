Dubai retailers cheer new iPhone 13 launch

Customers can get iPhone13 for Dh3,399 before trade-in, and iPhone13 mini for Dh 2,999, iPhone13 Pro for Dh4,199 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Dh4,699.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple has certainly given Apple users reasons to cheer with new upgrades on late Tuesday.

Dubai retailers were excited as Khaleej Times reached out to capture the mood among the buyers of the most sought-after device in the world. The brand launched iPhone 13, iPhone13 Mini, iPhone13 Pro, and iPhone13 Pro Max late on Tuesday.

Deepak Babani, executive vice-chairman of Eros Group, said: “Unique value proposition has always been at the core of Apple’s marketing strategy and product design guideline. Sleek design and compact packaging have been a trendsetter in the industry. Like every year iPhone 13 has, once again, created inquisitiveness in the market, iPhone 13 will have an improved camera, smaller notch, faster chip, longer battery, and enhanced 5G feature. Considering the utility of the phone, I feel these improvisations are quite strategic and consumer-centric.”

Customers can get iPhone13 for Dh3,399 before trade-in, and iPhone13 mini for Dh 2,999, iPhone13 Pro for Dh4,199 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Dh4,699.

Sachin Kapoor, Vice-President at Techxhub- IMEA & Emerging Markets, said: “ iPhone 13 comes as a fresh wave in a rather sluggish market scenario. With expected features like an enhanced camera, massive storage, portrait videos, and vibrant colors, this version will certainly be a must-buy for Apple fans. Also, from an industry perspective, I feel that this launch will fuel up the entire mobile category while ascertaining their dominance in the premium segment. I am sure of the fact that this offering from Apple will be a thorough customer delight-both to end-users and partners!

Echoing similar sentiment, Nilesh Khalko, CEO of Sharaf DG, said: “The technology behind gadgets keeps us excited and who better than Apple, known to deliver exceptional performance. We are thrilled about everything new, especially the new Apple products. The anticipated reveal has trended all of last week. This could mean a potential shift in the coming year’s mobile market share. We are overjoyed to play a part and bring our consumers closer to the brand.” — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com