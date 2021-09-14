Dubai retailers cheer new iPhone 13 launch
Customers can get iPhone13 for Dh3,399 before trade-in, and iPhone13 mini for Dh 2,999, iPhone13 Pro for Dh4,199 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Dh4,699.
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple has certainly given Apple users reasons to cheer with new upgrades on late Tuesday.
Dubai retailers were excited as Khaleej Times reached out to capture the mood among the buyers of the most sought-after device in the world. The brand launched iPhone 13, iPhone13 Mini, iPhone13 Pro, and iPhone13 Pro Max late on Tuesday.
Deepak Babani, executive vice-chairman of Eros Group, said: “Unique value proposition has always been at the core of Apple’s marketing strategy and product design guideline. Sleek design and compact packaging have been a trendsetter in the industry. Like every year iPhone 13 has, once again, created inquisitiveness in the market, iPhone 13 will have an improved camera, smaller notch, faster chip, longer battery, and enhanced 5G feature. Considering the utility of the phone, I feel these improvisations are quite strategic and consumer-centric.”
Customers can get iPhone13 for Dh3,399 before trade-in, and iPhone13 mini for Dh 2,999, iPhone13 Pro for Dh4,199 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Dh4,699.
Sachin Kapoor, Vice-President at Techxhub- IMEA & Emerging Markets, said: “ iPhone 13 comes as a fresh wave in a rather sluggish market scenario. With expected features like an enhanced camera, massive storage, portrait videos, and vibrant colors, this version will certainly be a must-buy for Apple fans. Also, from an industry perspective, I feel that this launch will fuel up the entire mobile category while ascertaining their dominance in the premium segment. I am sure of the fact that this offering from Apple will be a thorough customer delight-both to end-users and partners!
Echoing similar sentiment, Nilesh Khalko, CEO of Sharaf DG, said: “The technology behind gadgets keeps us excited and who better than Apple, known to deliver exceptional performance. We are thrilled about everything new, especially the new Apple products. The anticipated reveal has trended all of last week. This could mean a potential shift in the coming year’s mobile market share. We are overjoyed to play a part and bring our consumers closer to the brand.” — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Dubai retailers cheer new iPhone 13 launch
Customers can get iPhone13 for Dh3,399 before trade-in, and iPhone13... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips,...
The new phone will start retailing at Dh2,567 READ MORE
-
News
UAE tax authority offers 30% reduction on unpaid...
The FTA said the liberal move would boost the UAE’s global... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE aims for $1 trillion in activity with Israel...
The UAE and Israel have between $600 million and $700 million in... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips,...
The new phone will start retailing at Dh2,567 READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed orders humanitarian flights to...
Materials will be immediately sent out to those affected by floods READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: 94% residents hopeful about future
Religious activities are back at 100 per cent in different places of... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Hatta camping season is back — and...
Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy two new glamping experiences on offer READ MORE
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
Government
UAE: Midday break rule ends tomorrow
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
14 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to begin A380 service to Istanbul from October 1
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras