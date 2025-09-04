Dubai Retail announced as unified brand for over 40 malls and lifestyle destinations

Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) on Thursday announced ‘Dubai Retail’ as the unified brand for more than 40 malls and lifestyle destinations under its umbrella.

The announcement follow the merger of Nakheel and Meydan into Dubai Holding in 2024 to enhance efficiency, scalability, and long-term competitiveness across its retail operations.

The portfolio of the new brand consists of 10 malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 retail centres across the city. These include Palm Jumeirah Mall (formerly Nakheel Mall), Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Circle Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Bay Avenue, Bay Square, Dragon Mart, and Al Khail Avenue, planned for opening in the near term.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also includes lifestyle destinations such as Bluewaters, JBR, Palm West Beach, The Club at Palm West Beach, Vista Mare, Al Khawaneej Walk, Souk Al Seef, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Boxpark, Last Exits, DXBIKE, and Dubai Islands Beach, each designed to offer unique experiences that blend retail, leisure, and culture.

Dubai Retail is home to over 6,500 retailers across more than 13 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

On Tuesday, DHAM announced that Nakheel Mall has been renamed as ‘Palm Jumeirah Mall’ following the opening of its redeveloped section. These new additions, alongside the mall’s existing offering, enrich Palm Jumeirah Mall’s flagship positioning on the iconic Palm Jumeirah and further elevate the experiences curated by Dubai Retail.

"Our malls and destinations have been instrumental in shaping the city’s dynamic retail landscape and evolving customer experiences. Dubai Retail draws on the strength and synergies of the wider Dubai Holding ecosystem — including development and asset management — positioning it to seize the opportunities presented by a rapidly expanding population, a thriving tourism sector and forward-looking urban development,” said Malek Al Malek, group CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management.

“Being one of the region’s largest groups of malls and retail destinations is only the starting point. This announcement strengthens Dubai Retail’s ability to grow strategically and continuously enhance its destinations to meet the evolving expectations of residents and visitors,” said Fareed Abdelrahman, managing director, Retail Destinations — Dubai Holding Asset Management.

Dubai Retail's 18 strategically located retail centres serve key residential communities across the city, including Jumeirah Islands Centre, Jumeirah Park East Centre, Jumeirah Park Centre, Al Furjan Centre, Al Furjan West Centre, Badrah Centre, Remraam Centre, Shorooq Centre, Ghoroob Square Centre, Layan Centre, Mudon Centre, Serena Centre, Villanova Centre, Meydan Heights Centre, District One Centre, Discovery Gardens Centre, International City Centre, and Al Khail Gate Centre.