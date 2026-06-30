Dubai Residential REIT buys 220 homes for Dh894m in Jebel Ali Village

Dubai Residential REIT has acquired 220 townhouses in Jebel Ali Village for Dh894 million, marking its second major acquisition this year as the GCC’s largest listed real estate investment trust continues to expand its portfolio of premium residential assets across Dubai.

The acquisition, completed through a forward purchase agreement, adds a cluster of three- and four-bedroom townhouses within the family-oriented Jebel Ali Village community to the REIT’s portfolio, further strengthening its exposure to high-quality, income-generating residential properties.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, said the acquisition represents another milestone in the REIT’s disciplined growth strategy following its successful market debut and earlier acquisitions.

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“The acquisition and addition of the 220 townhouses at Jebel Ali Village to our portfolio marks the next step in Dubai Residential REIT's committed growth strategy following the successful acquisition of 56 units in Garden View Villas earlier this year," he said.

"Together, these additions reflect disciplined execution against the pipeline outlined at the time of listing and demonstrate our ability to integrate high-quality, income-generating residential assets into the portfolio in a measured and value-accretive manner."

The newly acquired cluster comprises 80 three-bedroom and 140 four-bedroom townhouses located close to Sheikh Zayed Road and Ibn Battuta Mall, reinforcing the REIT's presence in one of Dubai's established residential communities that continues to attract family tenants.

Upon stabilization, the new Jebel Ali Village homes, together with the 56 Garden View Villas acquired earlier this year, are expected to contribute around Dh75 million in incremental annual revenue, supporting the REIT's medium-term earnings growth.

With the latest transaction, Dubai Residential REIT has added 276 residential units during the first half of 2026, reflecting continued execution of the acquisition pipeline outlined to investors when the trust was listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

Al Suwaidi said the company will continue to focus on disciplined leasing, maintaining a high-quality resident experience and generating sustainable cash flows while evaluating additional acquisition opportunities.

"We will continue to assess further opportunities with a clear emphasis on strategic fit, operational readiness and long-term value creation for unitholders," he said.

Dubai Residential REIT said it continues to evaluate further acquisitions within the Dubai Holding residential development pipeline, including Lantana Hills in Dubai Science Park, additional units at Dubai Wharf, and a cluster of single-family homes within The Acres community in Dubai land. Any future transactions will remain subject to the REIT's investment policy, operational readiness and long-term return objectives.

Managed by DHAM REIT Management, Dubai Residential REIT owns and operates one of the UAE's largest residential leasing portfolios, comprising more than 35,900 homes across 22 integrated communities serving over 140,000 residents. Its portfolio spans premium, community, affordable and corporate housing segments, positioning the trust to benefit from Dubai's continued population growth and sustained demand for professionally managed rental housing.