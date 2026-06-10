Dubai remains a magnet for global entrepreneurs as billionaire backs emirate’s business appeal

Despite ongoing regional uncertainties and global economic headwinds, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for entrepreneurs and business leaders, with international investors and founders increasingly pointing to the emirate’s pro-business environment, agility and global connectivity as key advantages.

That sentiment was echoed by billionaire investor and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary during an in-depth conversation with Dubai-based entrepreneur Pratham Mittal, founder of Tetr College of Business, where the pair discussed entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, startup success and the future of global business.

During the discussion, O’Leary said Dubai would be his preferred choice if he were starting a new business today, citing the city’s strategic location, international connectivity and ability to serve multiple markets from a single hub.

“If I was given the option, I’d start a business in Dubai,” O’Leary said during the conversation.

The remarks come as Dubai continues to attract entrepreneurs, investors and companies from around the world, reinforcing its reputation as a leading global business centre. Recent data from Dubai Chamber of Commerce highlighted the strength of business confidence in the emirate, with the chamber recording 30,697 membership renewals in April 2026 — the highest monthly total in its history. The figure reflects continued confidence in Dubai’s economic outlook, competitive advantages and ability to create growth opportunities across sectors.

The record renewals also underscore the emirate’s ability to remain resilient amid shifting global market conditions and regional disruptions, supported by policies designed to encourage investment, innovation and long-term business growth.

During the conversation, Mittal reflected on a recent meeting with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE. According to Mittal, entrepreneurs participating in the discussion were asked what policy changes could help them double the size of their businesses in Dubai, with several recommendations subsequently implemented within days.

O’Leary described the approach as an example of “enlightened leadership”, highlighting the speed with which policymakers engage with and respond to the needs of the business community.

Beyond Dubai’s business environment, the discussion covered startup success rates, leadership and the impact of artificial intelligence on entrepreneurship.

O’Leary argued that while the majority of startups fail, long-term success is determined by execution, customer demand and strong business fundamentals rather than hype. He also cautioned against what he described as the rise of “AI slop”, warning that technology alone cannot replace sound decision-making and disciplined business building.

The investor also shared his views on financial independence, wealth creation and career development, drawing lessons from some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, including Steve Jobs and Elon Musk.

The conversation marks one of the most prominent discussions featuring a Dubai-based founder and a leading international investor, reflecting the growing role of the emirate as a meeting point for global business leaders, founders and investors.

As competition for talent, capital and innovation intensifies globally, Dubai continues to position itself as a destination where entrepreneurs can build and scale businesses with access to international markets, supportive regulation and a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem.