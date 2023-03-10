Dubai recordsDh12.9b in weeklong real estate transactions

A villa at the Palm Jumeirah was sold for Dh65 million this week. - KT file

By WAM Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 7:25 PM

A total of 3,332 real estate transactions worth Dh12.9 billion were conducted during the week ending 10th March, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report revealed that 274 plots were sold for Dh3.17 billion, while 2,370 apartment and villa sales totalled Dh4.93 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Khairan First sold for Dh1.57 billion, followed by another plot of land at Dh72 million in Wadi Al Safa 3, and another worth Dh1.57 billion in Al Khairan First.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 117 sales transactions worth Dh320.97 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 40 sales transactions worth Dh115.16 million, and Madinat Al Mataar with 22 sales transactions worth Dh83 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers were a villa sold for Dh65 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment worth Dh65 million in Island 2, and an apartment sold for Dh49 million in Burj Khalifa.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week stood at Dh4.12 billion, while 267 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh759 million.