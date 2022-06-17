Dubai records real estate transactions worth Dh6.7 billion on Friday

By WAM Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 2:29 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 2:32 PM

The real estate and properties transactions were valued at Dh6.7 billion in total during the week ending on Friday. The sum of transactions was 2,423, data released by Dubai’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 213 plots sold for Dh1.03 billion, as well as 1,652 apartments and villas sold for Dh3.8 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for Dh53.85 million, followed by a land sold for Dh45.1 million in Al Barsha First, and a land sold for Dh53.85 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions this week with 75 sales transactions worth Dh161.08 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 37 sales transactions worth Dh122.87 million, and Al Merkadh with 30 sales transactions worth Dh301 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh436 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for Dh431 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly an apartment sold for Dh428 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh1.67 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Karama for Dh182 million.

Hundred properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh235 million. — Wam