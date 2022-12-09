Dubai records Dh91b real estate transactions for the week

The move was likely a pushback against Apple Inc’s 30 per cent cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system, accoreding to a report
A total of 3,186 real estate transactions valued at Dh91 billion were recorded in Dubai during the week ending December 9, 2022, the Dubai Land Department said in a report on Friday.
Overall, 419 plots were sold for Dh2.24 billion, 2,233 apartments and villas were sold for Dh4.64 billion, data showed.
A plot of land in Marsa Dubai sold for Dh265.69 million was the most valued transaction of the week, followed by a plot of land that was sold for Dh64.16 million in World Islands.
Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 200 sales transactions worth Dh621.52 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 79 sales transactions worth Dh255.32 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 25 sales transactions worth Dh32 million in third place.
Jumeirah Second recorded the three highest transactions for apartment sales during the week, being valued at Dh54 million, Dh50 million and Dh37 million respectively. The total sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh1.75 billion, with the highest being a land in Me’Aisem First, mortgaged for Dh355 million.
129 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh500 million.
