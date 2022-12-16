Dubai records Dh9.2b real estate deals this week

Summary of weekly real estate transactions for the week ending 16 December 2022

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 4:54 PM

Land deals at Palm Deira were among the top real estate transactions recorded in Dubai during the week ending December 16, data from the Dubai Palnd Department showed on Friday.

The total value of real estate and properties transactions were valued at Dh9.2 billion, data showed, which included 199 plots sold for Dh1.33 billion, along with 2,011 apartments and villas that were sold for Dh4.61 billion.

The top three transactions were a plot of land in Palm Deira sold for Dh47.38 million, followed by another for Dh40 million in Me’Aisem First, and a third for Dh47.38 million in Palm Deira.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week, with 92 sales transactions worth Dh244.61 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 21 sales transactions worth Dh147.11 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 15 sales transactions worth Dh290 million.

The top transfer in the apartments and villas category was a property sold for Dh80 million in Al Thanyah Fifth, followed by apartments in Palm Jumeirah for Dh61 million Dh59 million.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Qusais Industrial First, mortgaged for Dh693 million. 157 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh1 billion.