Dubai records Dh9.2b real estate deals this week

Event was initiated by Shell to recognise the contributions of its partners and external stakeholders
Land deals at Palm Deira were among the top real estate transactions recorded in Dubai during the week ending December 16, data from the Dubai Palnd Department showed on Friday.
The total value of real estate and properties transactions were valued at Dh9.2 billion, data showed, which included 199 plots sold for Dh1.33 billion, along with 2,011 apartments and villas that were sold for Dh4.61 billion.
The top three transactions were a plot of land in Palm Deira sold for Dh47.38 million, followed by another for Dh40 million in Me’Aisem First, and a third for Dh47.38 million in Palm Deira.
Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week, with 92 sales transactions worth Dh244.61 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 21 sales transactions worth Dh147.11 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 15 sales transactions worth Dh290 million.
The top transfer in the apartments and villas category was a property sold for Dh80 million in Al Thanyah Fifth, followed by apartments in Palm Jumeirah for Dh61 million Dh59 million.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Qusais Industrial First, mortgaged for Dh693 million. 157 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh1 billion.
Other GCC stock markets moved in different directions as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and to the developments in energy markets amid fear of economic recession after a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve
Now worth $171 billion, Arnault’s wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO’s $164 billion fortune on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Luxury residential development project has 121 units on offer, ranging from studios to three bedrooms
Launches three brand stores for Forever21, Cotton On and BODY covering 23,188 sq. ft. in UAE’s Silicon Central mall in Dubai
As of November 2022, ECI has facilitated Dh261 million worth of secured non-oil trade for businesses operating in Ras Al Khaimah
Dubai overnight visitors jump 134% to 11.4m in the first 10 months of 2022
The state-run Census and Statistics Department said that agriculture sector shrank 8.7 per cent in the third quarter and industries 21.2 per cent, while services dropped 2.6 per cent, from a year earlier