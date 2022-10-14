Dubai records Dh7.3 billion real estate transactions in a week

The UAE's telecom operator aims to play a key role in the digital agenda of the UAE markets ensuring that 5G is the technology that is going to take the country to the next level
A total of 2,338 real estate transactions worth Dh7.3 billion were conducted during the week ending October 14, 2022, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).
A total of 106 plots were sold for Dh1.76 billion, and 1,791 apartments and villas were purchased for Dh3.81 billion.
The top three transactions were two plots of land sold for Dh600 million and Dh206.52 million on Palm Jumeirah, followed by another land sold for Dh44 million in Al Satwa.
Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 22 sales transactions worth Dh475.41 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with nine transactions worth Dh26 million and Al Hebiah Fifth with nine transactions worth Dh20.3 million.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh1.49 billion, with the highest being a land in Island 2, mortgaged for Dh271 million.
About 77 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh249 million, the DLD stated.
Phase 2 to support 8,000 startups & SMEs in the UAE and transform over 20 startups into unicorns by 2031
The retail giant plans to list the IPO next year, but did not disclose the size of the offering.
Group to strengthen its investment capabilities and unlock maximum potential for tech startups through e& capital that is powered by $250 million VC Fund
DMCC and Etihad ESCO sign agreement at Wetex to deliver a 6.3MW solar parking shade project across 17 locations in the JLT District, expected to provide over 7,612 MWh annually
New facility will strengthen the entire ecosystem of the Logistics District, thanks to its innovative solutions and best sustainable practices
The 41-storey tower is abounded with amenities and facilities from hydroponic walls to sky gym, lazy river, youth fountain, a beauty bar with outdoor spa, and more
The Saudi pavilion seeks to boost the Saudi best-in-class technology products and services at one of the world’s largest tech show