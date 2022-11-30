Dubai records Dh4.8b real estate transactions this week

The real estate and properties transactions valued at Dh4.8 billion in total during the week ending November 30, 2022. The sum of transactions was 1,600.

As many as 176 plots were sold for Dh998.19 million, 1,052 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.32 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Jadaf sold for Dh124 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh80 million in Business Bay, and a land sold for Dh124 million in Al Jadaf in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 81 sales transactions worth Dh285.43 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 50 sales transactions worth Dh141.87 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with six sales transactions worth Dh8 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh38 million in Jumeirah Second, a was second in the list sold for Dh37 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for Dh35 million in Al Barsha First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.37 billion, with the highest being an apartment in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, mortgaged for Dh184 million.

About 38 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh113 million.

