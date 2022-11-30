Dubai records Dh4.8b real estate transactions this week

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted that if the current trend of monetary policy was followed, inflation could drop to four per cent to five per cent by the end of next year
The real estate and properties transactions valued at Dh4.8 billion in total during the week ending November 30, 2022. The sum of transactions was 1,600.
As many as 176 plots were sold for Dh998.19 million, 1,052 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.32 billion.
The top three transactions were a land in Al Jadaf sold for Dh124 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh80 million in Business Bay, and a land sold for Dh124 million in Al Jadaf in third place.
Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 81 sales transactions worth Dh285.43 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 50 sales transactions worth Dh141.87 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with six sales transactions worth Dh8 million in third place.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh38 million in Jumeirah Second, a was second in the list sold for Dh37 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for Dh35 million in Al Barsha First.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.37 billion, with the highest being an apartment in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, mortgaged for Dh184 million.
About 38 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh113 million.
Nov manufacturing PMI contracts further to 48.0 vs 49.2 in Oct; Nov services PMI contraction deepens to 46.7 vs 48.7 in Oct; Sub-indexes for manufacturing PMI also fall
Webinar led by Taylor Wessing LLP and Amazon highlights chamber’s role in helping businesses unlock new commercial possibilities while protecting their interests
The landmark 500 megaWatts (MW) wind and 500MW solar projects, represent $1.1 billion of investment into the Egyptian economy and takes the company’s clean energy portfolio to 2GW in the country
The total non-oil bilateral trade exchange between 2012 and 2021stood at Dh18.2 billion, according to figures of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre
There are initial plans to increase the capacity by around 350 megawatts, which is an opportunity for our companies investing in renewable energy sector, says Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi
With its six purpose-built sheds, the new facility makes Maersk the country’s largest logistics and warehousing provider, with a total footprint of more than 1.3 million sqft across seven cities
CEO of crypto asset provider CoinMENA reveals the new financial revolution in the offing