Dubai records Dh13.4 billion weeklong real estate transactions

Business1 day ago
The real estate and properties transactions valued at Dh13.4 billion in total during the week ending March 11, 2022, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).
The weekly DLD report said the sum of transactions was 2,333.
245 plots were sold for Dh2.09 billion, 1,542 apartments and villas were sold for Dh3.29 billion.
The top three transactions were a land in Trade Centre Second sold for Dh198.15 million; followed by a land that was sold for Dh160.14 million in Palm Jumeirah.
Al Merkadh recorded the most transactions for this week by 74 sales transactions worth Dh790.01 million; followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 53 sales transactions worth Dh113.52 million; and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 33 sales transactions worth Dh170 million in third place.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh392 million in Marsa Dubai; an apartment was second in the list sold for Dh359 million in Burj Khalifa; and thirdly it was an apartment sold for Dh287 million in Al Wasl.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh3.83 billion, with the highest being a building in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for Dh1 billion.
145 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh4 billion. — Wam
