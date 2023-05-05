Dubai records Dh10.4 billion in weekly real estate transactions

By WAM Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 4:00 PM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 4:02 PM

A total of 3,050 real estate transactions worth Dh10.4 billion were conducted during the week ending May 5, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 189 plots were sold for Dh1.19 billion, 2,239 apartments and villas were sold for Dh5.11 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for Dh52 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh40.62 million in Saih Shuaib 2, and a land sold for Dh35.36 million in Palm Deira in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 63 sales transactions worth Dh188.2 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 22 sales transactions worth Dh29.01 million, and Jabal Ali First with 16 sales transactions worth Dh58 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a property sold for Dh90 million in Al Merkadh, an apartment for Dh78 million in Jumeirah Second, and an apartment sold for Dh67 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh3.69 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Barshaa South Third, mortgaged for Dh653 million. 110 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh497 million.