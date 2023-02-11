Dubai records Dh10.3 billion in real estate transactions

Dubai real estate sector recorded 2,785 real estate transactions worth Dh10.3 billion during the week ending February 10, 2023, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD) data.

The DLD report revealed that 311 plots were sold for Dh2 billion, while 1,999 apartment and villa sales totalled Dh4.59 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Wadi Al Safa 2 sold for Dh78 million, followed by an Dh55 million land in Um Suqaim Second, and another worth Dh50 million in Palm Jumeirah.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 130 sales transactions worth Dh399.18 million, followed by Al Yufrah 1 with 51 sales transactions worth Dh301.69 million, and Jabal Ali First with 23 sales transactions worth Dh124 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers were a villa sold for Dh183 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment worth Dh156 million in Business Bay, and an apartment sold for Dh117 million in Al Wasl.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week stood at Dh3.48 billion, while 88 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh292 million.

