Dubai realty deals hit almost Dh4b
Sixty plots were sold for Dh412.83 million, and 944 apartments and villas were sold for Dh1.58 billion.
Real estate and property transactions were valued at Dh3.9 billion from 1,400 transactions during the week ending Thursday, according to the Dubai Land Department’s weekly report.
The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sold for Dh53 million, followed one that was sold for Dh43 million in Al Thanayah Fourth and a land sold for Dh53 million also in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also recorded the most transactions this week with 19 sales transactions worth Dh216.41 million, followed by Al Hebiah Third (nine transactions worth Dh14.18 million and Nad Al Shiba Third (four with worth Dh11 million).
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment that was sold for Dh258 million in Burj Khalifa, followed by a villa sold for Dh129 million in Dubai Investment Park First and an apartment sold for Dh112 million in Marsa Dubai.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Hebiah Fourth, mortgaged for Dh371 million.
Seventy-two properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh334 million.
