Dubai real estate volumes projected to climb 20-30% and prices up 10-15% in 2025

While downtown properties in cities like New York or Mumbai can reach $2,500 to $3,000 per square foot, prime properties in Dubai are available for around $1,000 per square foot. “This price advantage, combined with high rental returns and a business-friendly environment, solidifies Dubai as a leading choice for real estate investment. We’re thrilled to contribute to and gain from Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape,” Anmoll D. Shroff, founder and chairman of Elton Real Estate Development, said.

Elton has made its entry into Dubai’s thriving property market with its prestigious residential project. This marks the beginning of Elton’s ambitious plan to establish a strong footprint across the UAE markets.

Located in Meydan Avenue, near District One, the project comprises premium residential building set on prominent corner plot, offering breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Meydan Grandstand, and lush internal gardens. With three open sides, the plot promises residents an unmatched living experience in the heart of Dubai.

“Dubai’s remarkable growth trajectory and visionary leadership make it one of the world’s most promising real estate markets. The city’s strategic location, progressive business policies, rich cultural diversity, and exceptional safety standards set it apart globally. Nowhere else can one experience the unique lifestyle, diversity, and opportunities Dubai offers, coupled with unparalleled safety and convenience. Initiatives like the Golden Visa create unique advantages for both developers and investors.” “With Dubai’s real estate market poised for transformative growth, we anticipate a 20-30% increase in transaction volumes in 2025 and a 10-15% rise in property prices. The city’s growth is fueled by strategic government initiatives, geopolitical conditions, and an influx of global residents. This sets the stage for a thriving property market that balances high demand with sustainable development across Dubai’s prime and emerging communities.” Offering a glimpse into future plans, Shroff added, ‘Our intent is to achieve stable growth by prioritizing project delivery and solidifying our presence in the market. We are actively exploring prime locations like Arjan, Meydan Horizon, Furjan, Jumeirah Garden City, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Island for our upcoming projects. Land acquisition negotiations are underway, and we aim to launch three to four new projects within the first year.”