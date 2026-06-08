Dubai real estate market sustains strong momentum on rising transactions, investor inflows

Dubai’s real estate market continues to post strong growth, underpinned by rising transaction volumes and sustained investor demand, according to latest data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD). In the first quarter of 2026 alone, total real estate transactions reached Dh252 billion, marking a 31 per cent increase in value compared with the same period last year, while volumes rose 6 per cent to more than 60,000 transactions.

The data points to a market that remains highly active across segments, with total real estate procedures exceeding 718,000 during the quarter, reflecting the breadth of activity spanning sales, mortgages and other dealings. Investor appetite has also deepened, with investment value climbing to AED173 billion and the number of investors increasing, highlighting continued capital inflows into the sector.

More recent figures reinforce this momentum. In May 2026, the market recorded more than 14,000 transactions worth over AED38 billion, maintaining steady month-on-month growth in both volumes and value.

Taken together, DLD data indicates that Dubai’s property market is not only expanding in scale but also broadening in participation, supported by both domestic and international buyers across residential and commercial segments.

In this regard, Casagrand Hermina, the debut UAE development by leading real estate developer Casagrand, recently surpassed the 50% sales milestone, reflecting demand for experienced, delivery-led developers in the UAE off-plan market. Luthfullah K, Director Dubai, Casagrand, said: “Surpassing the 50% sales milestone at Casagrand Hermina is incredibly rewarding, and it is gratifying to see that legacy resonate in our first development in the UAE. It is a reflection of the trust that investors and homebuyers have placed in our vision.”

Investor demand continues to come from a diverse buyer base across the UAE, GCC, India, Europe, Canada, and the United States. The project remains on track for completion in Q2 2028.

Sharafi Group Investments, the century-old Emirati family-owned conglomerate, recently launched MAREA Residences, a boutique luxury waterfront development located on Dubai Islands. The G+2+12-floor residential project features a collection of semi-furnished one- and two-bedroom residences. Prices start from Dh2.74 million, with buyers offered flexible payment structures including a 30/70 plan and a 50/50 post-handover option extending two years beyond completion. The project is scheduled for handover in Q4 2027.

Abdulla Sharafi, CEO of Sharafi Group Investments, said: “MAREA Residences is an inspiration drawn from our legacy of precision, quality and customer centricity. The project captures the true essence of resort island living while offering comfort, sophistication, and strong investment value for residents and investors alike.”

Qurat Ul Ain, Co-Founder & CLO of DRE-X, DRE Homes, said: “This project is a testament to Sharafi Group’s legacy, quality and precision and will truly be a masterpiece on Dubai Islands. The launch will happen in phases and construction work has already commenced.”

Dubai Land Department data suggests that the emirate’s real estate sector is entering a phase of sustained, data-driven growth, with transaction activity remaining elevated across multiple asset classes. The steady rise in deal volumes, combined with rising investment values, underscores the depth of demand and the market’s resilience to regional and global uncertainties.

A key structural trend remains the continued dominance of primary, or off-plan, transactions, alongside steady growth in resale activity, reflecting a balance between new supply pipelines and demand for completed properties. This dynamic has helped support overall transaction growth while maintaining price stability across segments, according to DLD-linked datasets. [\[dxbinteract.com\]](https://dxbinteract.com/news/dubai-property-market-records-2025-686-billion-sales)

At the same time, the expansion of the investor base — including a rise in first-time and international buyers — points to a widening pool of capital entering the market. This is reinforced by consistent increases in monthly and quarterly transaction values, signalling that momentum has not been confined to isolated periods but continues to build over time.

Overall, the latest DLD figures indicate a market characterised by sustained activity, diversified demand and continued investor confidence, positioning Dubai’s real estate sector as one of the most active and closely monitored globally.