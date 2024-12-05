Dubai real estate brokerage offers 7-8% returns on investment

The Tonino Lamborghini Tower in Meydan

Seventh Move Real Estate Broker LLC, a premium brokerage house, reinforced its presence in the market, delivering exclusive property services and high-value investment opportunities in some of the city’s most prestigious locations.

Catering to both residential and commercial clients, Seventh Move’s portfolio includes the Tonino Lamborghini Tower in Meydan, Binghatti Skyrise in Business Bay, DAMAC Island in Dubailand. The brokerage firm has formed strategic partnerships and harnessed comprehensive market insights to offer expertise and product offerings to clients with cutting edge technology solutions.

After some recent sold out projects, among the company’s current top offerings is the Tonino Lamborghini Residences in Meydan, which stands out with its iconic Italian design, state-of-the-art smart home technology, and a suite of over 18 premium amenities. With starting prices from Dh2.3 million for a one-bedroom apartment, residents are guaranteed a luxury lifestyle complete with an infinity pool, paddle tennis courts, and a branded fitness center. This prestigious project exemplifies the elevated living experience that Seventh Move is committed to providing.

In addition to the Tonino Lamborghini Tower, Seventh Move offers other listings for DAMAC Island in Dubailand and the almost-sold-out Binghatti Skyrise in Business Bay. Damac Island, a sprawling 30 million sq. ft. development with townhouses and luxury villas, start at Dh2.25 million and Dh3.1 million respectively. The Skyrise Project in Business Bay offers over 3,300 residential units, with a range of amenities including an artificial beach, private golf course, and numerous recreational spaces, perfect for investors and end-users alike.

Alaa Muases, General Manager, Seventh Move Real Estate The anticipated return on investment for Seventh Move’s current projects averages between 7-8 per cent, presenting promising prospects for both seasoned investors and those new to Dubai’s real estate market. Integral to Seventh Move are its strategic partnerships and reputed leadership committed to excellence and passion for real estate that is matched by a clear vision for the future. Some of the key collaborations with top developers and influential industry entities, include a strategic partnership with Gulf Land Developers. This partnership is particularly beneficial to both the businesses and ensures a steady influx of exclusive listings for customers. Seventh Move is led by Alaa Muases, General Manager, who brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise to the market. “Seventh Move’s philosophy is firmly rooted in a customer-centric approach, offering bespoke services designed to meet the unique needs of both residential and commercial clients. We place significant emphasis on the professional development of agents, providing specialized training programs that enhance their market knowledge, negotiation skills, and client service capabilities. Our agents are more than just salespeople; they are dedicated consultants who work closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions. We are committed to building lasting relationships based on trust, expertise, and an unwavering focus on client satisfaction,” said Muases.