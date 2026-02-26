Dubai real estate activity to rise 8–12% during Ramadan 2026

Dubai’s property market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory during Ramadan this year, with real estate agency betterhomes forecasting an 8 to 12 per cent increase in activity as demand momentum continues across both end-users and investors.

While Ramadan has traditionally been associated with a seasonal slowdown, current transaction patterns and buyer intent suggest the market is increasingly driven by end-user confidence and sustained investor demand.

The outlook for Ramadan 2026 builds on the strong performance seen during the previous year. During Ramadan 2025, betterhomes recorded around Dh39 billion in sales value, with a 20 per cent year on year increase in value and a 19 per cent jump in transactions compared to the same period in 2024.

The base case outlook for Ramadan 2026 remains positive, according to the real estate agency, even with an anticipated slowdown in tourism during the holy month. Betterhomes expects activity to remain resilient, supported by disciplined pricing, stronger fundamentals, and a broader pool of motivated buyers.

“Based on current transaction patterns and buyer intent, we expect a further 8 to 12 per cent increase in activity during Ramadan 2026, reflecting a market defined by consistency rather than seasonality,” Alex Leigh, Director of Operations at betterhomes, said, pointing to continued confidence from both end-users and investors shaping Dubai’s property landscape.

The firm noted that transaction flows in early 2026 indicate sustained appetite across ready and off-plan segments, with buyers remaining active despite typical seasonal adjustments.

As Dubai’s market matures, Ramadan is increasingly becoming a period of measured but steady activity rather than a pause in momentum, signalling that demand is anchored in long-term confidence rather than short-term cycles.

Rise in Ramadan transaction values

In a recent analysis on understanding buyer behaviour during the holy month, property developer Wasl highlighted that while transaction volumes may see slight adjustments in timing, overall transactional value has continued to trend upward in recent years.

According to Wasl’s review of historical Ramadan transaction activity between 2023 and 2025, total transaction value during Ramadan has risen consistently. In 2023, the total value was Dh20.3 billion, climbing to Dh33.4 billion in 2024 and reaching Dh37.5 billion in 2025. Meanwhile transaction numbers increased from 8,741 in 2023 to 14,386 in 2025.

The data shows that apartments have remained the core driver of Ramadan activity, accounting for the majority of transaction value across the three-year period.Apartment values rose from AED13.2 billion in 2023 to AED22.6 billion in 2025, while villa and townhouse activity also strengthened, rising from AED7.1 billion to AED14.9 billion over the same period.