Dubai real estate activity continues to remain elevated

Dubai’s real estate market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and depth in 2026, building on one of the strongest growth cycles in its history, the latest data shows.

After a record-breaking 2025, when property sales reached Dh686.8 billion across 215,700 transactions, activity has remained firmly elevated this year, underscoring the emirate’s position as a global investment and lifestyle destination.

Population growth remains a powerful demand driver, with Dubai’s resident population projected to reach 4.7 million by the end of 2026 and peak-hour population expected to climb to 6.5 million, sustaining demand across residential, commercial and hospitality assets.

While the pace of price growth is normalising from the extraordinary gains recorded in recent years, market fundamentals remain robust. Residential values were still up 8.9 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2026, while villa prices continue to outperform apartments amid limited supply and strong end-user demand.

Transaction activity remains historically high, with Dubai recording Dh286.4 billion in property sales during the first half of 2026, making it the second-strongest first-half performance on record. Off-plan sales continue to dominate, highlighting sustained investor confidence in the city’s long-term growth story.

In this regard, Grovy Developers recently started the main construction on its boutique branded residences in Dubai. Ramada Residences at Dubai Islands is being developed in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and USquare Luxe Properties, the landowner and development partner. With enabling works complete and structural works now underway, the development has reached a key stage of construction.

Grovy Developers has appointed Jaseera Building Contracting LLC as the main contractor for the project.

“Breaking ground is the point at which commitments become physical. When we signed with Wyndham, we committed to delivering the project to a high standard, and today, the development is progressing well against that commitment,” said Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers.

In the meantime, Casagrand, one of India’s leading real estate developers, has outlined its long-term growth strategy for the UAE, with plans to develop more than 6 million sq. ft. of premium residential and mixed-use space in Dubai over the next three years.

The announcement follows a strong first year in the market. The company’s debut development, Casagrand HERMINA at Dubai Islands, is now 60% sold, while two additional projects are in the process of being signed before the end of the year. Casagrand is concurrently evaluating land parcels across major masterplans and emerging growth corridors across the emirate.

Luthfullah K, Director Dubai, Casagrand, said: “Our first year in Dubai has given us both the confidence and the mandate to think bigger. Over the next three to five years, our objective is to build a balanced portfolio of premium residential developments across Dubai.”

The outlook for Dubai real estate remains decisively positive. Strong population inflows, continued business expansion, multibillion-dirham infrastructure investments and a transparent regulatory framework are supporting long-term demand across the market. Office rents and capital values are forecast to rise by around 15 per cent, villas remain supply constrained, and developers continue to launch projects at a record pace to meet investor appetite.

Rather than signalling a slowdown, the moderation seen in some segments points to a maturing market built on stronger fundamentals. For investors, developers and homebuyers, Dubai continues to offer one of the world’s most compelling real estate growth stories.