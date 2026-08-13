Dubai proptech firms bet on broker networks as real estate market expands

Dubai’s booming real estate sector is spawning a new generation of proptech platforms that are looking beyond property listings and lead generation, focusing instead on the brokers who sit at the centre of the emirate’s transaction ecosystem.

As competition intensifies among developers and off-plan launches continue to flood the market, technology firms are increasingly investing in tools, training, content creation and commission management systems aimed at helping brokers work more efficiently and connect directly with developers.

Industry participants say the shift reflects the growing professionalisation of Dubai’s brokerage sector, which has expanded rapidly alongside record property sales and an influx of international investors. Rather than serving only as marketing intermediaries, brokers are increasingly being viewed as entrepreneurs who require technology, workspace and access to developer networks to scale their businesses.

Against this backdrop, Dubai-based proptech company Invespy has launched a dedicated hub for the brokerage community on Sheikh Zayed Road. The facility is designed as a shared workspace and networking venue where brokers can access project briefings, training sessions, content creation facilities and developer engagement opportunities.

The launch coincided with the preview of Invespy’s digital platform, which aims to connect developers directly with brokers marketing their projects. According to the company, the platform provides access to off-plan inventory, sales support and commission-related services, while giving developers a more structured route to engage with brokerage networks.

Imran Khan, chief executive and founder of Invespy, said brokers play a critical role in driving transaction activity across the real estate market. “Brokers make transactions happen, and have the ability to create value and velocity to move the real estate economy at large,” he said.

The company is positioning the physical hub as an extension of its technology platform, combining digital connectivity with face-to-face interaction between brokers, developers and industry stakeholders.

“We believe brokers work like partners, and operate like mini-entrepreneurs,” Khan said. “Developers have sales centres. Agencies have offices. Brokers have been working out of coffee shops between viewings.”

He added that the facility was designed to give brokers a permanent base where they could discover projects, build skills and engage directly with developers. “The Broker Hub changes that. It is a room they can walk into any day of the week and leave with something useful, whether that is a new project to sell, a skill they wanted to learn, or a conversation with a developer they would not otherwise have had.”

The concept highlights a broader trend within Dubai’s proptech ecosystem, where companies are moving beyond software solutions to create integrated platforms that combine technology, training, networking and market access. As the emirate’s property market continues to attract developers, investors and brokers from around the world, firms are increasingly seeking ways to build communities around their digital offerings.