Dubai property thrives despite regional crisis: What investors need to know

Dubai’s property market is showing remarkable resilience amid regional geopolitical uncertainty, reinforcing its status as a preferred destination for global capital as investors continue to favour the emirate over traditional safe-haven markets such as London and Singapore.

New analysis by Betterhomes indicates that while the Middle East conflict has prompted a degree of caution among investors, underlying demand for Dubai real estate remains intact, supported by strong sovereign fundamentals, favourable regulations, infrastructure investments and continued confidence in the emirate’s long-term growth prospects.

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According to Betterhomes' market data, inbound sales enquiries increased 11 per cent between March and April, while tenant enquiries rebounded by 40 per cent during the same period. April recorded the first monthly increase in property transactions since the conflict began, with sales rising nearly two per cent month-on-month.

Off-plan properties accounted for 76 per cent of all deals, underlining investor confidence in Dubai’s future development pipeline.

Dubai's broader real estate market has also continued to post impressive numbers. Data from the Dubai Land Department showed total real estate transactions reached Dh252 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 31 per cent year-on-year, while investments totalled Dh173 billion across 57,744 transactions.

April alone saw 13,977 property sales worth Dh48 billion, while total real estate activity, including mortgages and other transactions, climbed to Dh68.56 billion.

Key pillar

Louis Harding, chief executive officer of Betterhomes, said Dubai continues to demonstrate the characteristics investors seek in uncertain times — liquidity, transparency, regulatory stability and strong long-term fundamentals.

“We are simply not seeing the supply response you would expect from a market in genuine distress. Every week the metrics improve. This is a disciplined pause, not a retreat,” Harding said.

A key pillar supporting investor confidence is the UAE’s sovereign strength. In May, Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the UAE’s AA- sovereign rating with a stable outlook, citing low government debt, strong fiscal buffers and substantial external assets despite heightened geopolitical risks. S&P Global Ratings similarly maintained its AA rating with a stable outlook, highlighting the country’s strong fiscal position, sizeable external financial buffers and policy flexibility.

Moody’s also reaffirmed its Aa2 rating with a stable outlook following its latest review.

These assessments were made during one of the most volatile periods in the region, strengthening the argument that investors continue to view the UAE as a financially secure jurisdiction capable of weathering external shocks.

By contrast, investors entering other major global property hubs face significantly higher transaction costs and regulatory barriers. In London, buyers face increased stamp duty obligations and tightening landlord regulations. Singapore remains one of the world’s most expensive property markets for foreign investors, with the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty for foreign purchasers standing at 60 per cent.

Property analysts note that Dubai’s comparatively lower transaction costs, absence of annual property taxes, investor-friendly residency programmes and ease of doing business continue to provide a significant competitive advantage. The city has also emerged as one of the world’s leading destinations for high-net-worth individuals seeking geographic diversification, wealth preservation and lifestyle advantages.

Government initiatives are further reinforcing confidence in the market. The UAE recently removed the Dh750,000 minimum property value threshold previously associated with investor visa eligibility, broadening access for a larger pool of international buyers and supporting demand in the mid-market segment.

At the same time, Dubai’s planned $9 billion Gold Line Metro project, expected to connect 15 districts by 2032, is enhancing confidence in the city’s long-term urban development strategy. Infrastructure expansion has historically played a significant role in supporting property values and creating new investment corridors across the emirate.

Industry data shows that Dubai continues to attract global wealth at a pace unmatched by most international cities. The emirate remains among the world’s top destinations for migrating millionaires, benefiting from political stability, a strategic geographic location linking East and West, world-class infrastructure and a highly diversified economy.

Recent market reports also indicate that off-plan developments continue to dominate activity, reflecting confidence in future growth rather than short-term speculation. The willingness of investors to commit capital to projects with multi-year completion horizons is widely viewed as a strong indicator of confidence in Dubai’s long-term prospects.

Harding said the nature of investor conversations has evolved noticeably in recent weeks.

“The questions we are hearing from investors are not about exits. They are about timing and positioning for the next phase. That shift in tone is itself a meaningful signal,” he said.

Analysts say Dubai’s ability to weather previous crises — including the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple periods of geopolitical uncertainty — has strengthened its reputation as a market capable of absorbing shocks while maintaining long-term growth momentum.

The emirate’s economic fundamentals remain robust. The UAE continues to benefit from strong external asset positions, healthy banking sector liquidity, low public debt levels and ambitious economic diversification programmes that are reducing reliance on hydrocarbons. These strengths have helped sustain confidence among both institutional and private investors.

While the trajectory of the regional conflict remains uncertain, current indicators suggest that demand has not collapsed, supply remains disciplined and institutional confidence is largely intact. Property owners are showing little inclination to exit the market, while buyers continue to view Dubai as an attractive destination for both investment and residency.

For global investors seeking a combination of capital preservation, rental yield and long-term appreciation, Dubai continues to compare favourably with many of the world’s established safe-haven markets. As capital becomes increasingly selective in a volatile global environment, Dubai’s blend of economic stability, sovereign strength, regulatory clarity and growth-oriented policymaking appears to be reinforcing rather than diminishing its appeal as an international investment haven.