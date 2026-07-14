Dubai property sales hit Dh286b as market momentum stays strong in H1 2026

Dubai’s property market continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience and depth in the first half of 2026, with investors, end-users and international buyers maintaining strong demand despite global economic uncertainties.

According to the latest data from the Dubai Land Department, the emirate recorded Dh286.43 billion in property sales through 79,229 transactions between January and June 2026, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most active real estate markets.

The figures translate into an average of 433 property sales a day and nearly Dh1.57 billion worth of transactions changing hands daily, highlighting the scale of activity across residential, commercial and land segments. The market’s performance was supported by strong demand for off-plan projects, growing foreign investment and sustained interest in luxury and branded residences.

January emerged as the strongest month of the year, generating Dh72.16 billion in sales value from 15,896 transactions, while June signalled renewed momentum after a softer spring period, recording 13,766 sales transactions worth Dh32.66 billion.

The latest numbers underscore the structural transformation of Dubai’s real estate sector from a cyclical investment market into a globally recognised wealth and lifestyle destination. Industry observers point to population growth, an influx of high-net-worth individuals, long-term residency initiatives and the emirate’s economic diversification strategy as key drivers supporting sustained demand across multiple property segments.

As momentum continues in Dubai property, JAD Global Real Estate Development has officially broken ground on J188, its latest premium residential project in Al Jaddaf, marking a key milestone in the company’s growth and reaffirming its long-term confidence in the UAE’s real estate market.

Valued at Dh250 million, J188 features one- and two-bedroom residences with dual views of the Downtown skyline and Dubai Creek Harbour. Prices starting from Dh1.2 million.

Mohammed Al Sheikh, CEO of JAD Global Real Estate Development, commented: “The groundbreaking of J188 represents more than the start of a new development; it reflects the discipline behind how we build and reinforces our promise of excellence to our stakeholders and future residents. As our portfolio continues to grow beyond AED 2.18 billion, our priority remains the same, to deliver developments that combine quality, wellness, and strong investment fundamentals, while contributing meaningfully to Dubai’s evolving urban landscape.”

Meanwhile, Neoterra Developments, the Dubai-based real estate developer, announced the expansion of its residential portfolio with the acquisition of new land parcels in Dubai Production City and Arjan, where it will develop two new residential projects. The announcement follows exceptional sales performance across the company’s existing developments, Elmora and Eira, both of which have recorded sold-out or near sold-out inventory.

The two new developments mark the next stage of Neoterra’s growth across Dubai. Together, the projects represent a combined pipeline value of approximately Dh500 million.

“Following the strong response to our existing developments, we are continuing to expand our portfolio with a disciplined and strategic approach,” said Omesh Gurnani, CEO and Founder of Neoterra Developments. “These projects will reflect Neoterra’s commitment to creating thoughtfully designed homes that combine quality construction, efficient layouts, and lasting investment value.”

As Dubai enters the second half of 2026, the latest Dubai Land Department data suggests that market fundamentals remain robust, supported by strong investor confidence, healthy transaction volumes and continued demand across both prime and mass-market segments. With nearly Dh286.5 billion in sales completed during the first six months of the year and more than 79,000 transactions recorded, the emirate remains firmly on track for another landmark year.

While growth is expected to become more measured as supply increases, Dubai’s appeal as a global investment, business and lifestyle hub continues to underpin long-term confidence in its property market.