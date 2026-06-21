Dubai property prices show signs of shifting buyer sentiment

Dubai’s property market has entered its first meaningful price-discovery phase since the regional disruption began, with three months of data now showing a clearer shift in buyer, seller, landlord and tenant behaviour, according to insights shared during betterhomes’ June Property Market Updates webinar.

While March reflected the market’s immediate reaction, April and May showed greater consistency, giving the industry its clearest month-on-month read so far. The key signal is not a lack of demand, but a more selective market where pricing discipline is becoming critical.

“Taking a property off the market does not improve the chance of achieving the right price,” said Louis Harding, CEO at betterhomes. “The market is telling sellers something very clearly: if you want to transact, you need to show value from the asking price, not leave room for future negotiation. Buyers are watching, comparing and waiting.”

The pace of residential capital value declines in Dubai slowed further in May, indicating potential signs of market stabilisation, while transaction volumes continued to weaken.

The ValuStrat Price Index VPI dipped to 222.1 points, reflecting a softer monthly drop of 1.2% following March’s sharper 5.9% contraction, and April’s 1.9% decline, however, the overall annual growth remained positive at 2.5%.

In this regard, AMIS GPD Development, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers, has broken ground on its sixth project in less than two years, with the commencement of construction on Fleurs de Jardin, its branded villa community created in partnership with high jewelry, high watchmaking brand, Jacob & Co. in Meydan District 11. This further strengthens the company’s rapidly expanding portfolio, which now exceeds Dh2 billion in current development value across more than 340 units.

The groundbreaking of Fleurs de Jardin marks another significant step in the company’s growth journey as it advances towards a projected Dh5 billion development pipeline by the end of 2026. This rapid expansion is laying the foundations for a future public listing within the next three to four years targeting a $10 billion valuation.

Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS GPD Development, said: “The groundbreaking of Fleurs de Jardin is much bigger than the start of construction on a single project. It reflects the strength of the UAE’s real estate market and the confidence that investors continue to place in the country’s long-term vision. As we continue to scale towards a Dh5 billion pipeline, our focus remains unchanged: execution, quality and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Jacob Arabo, Founder and Chairman of Jacob & Co., added: “The groundbreaking of Fleurs de Jardin reflects the strength of our partnership with AMIS GPD Development and our shared vision for creating truly exceptional residential experiences. We are excited to see this unique project move from concept to reality and look forward to once again bringing Jacob & Co.’s craftsmanship, exclusivity and creativity into luxury real estate.”

Betterhomes says the next phase of the market will be shaped by realistic pricing, sharper decision-making and the ability to read demand in real time.

“The market has not disappeared,” Harding said. “It has become more discerning. Sellers and landlords who show value early will stay visible. Those waiting for the market to meet inflated expectations risk being ignored.”