Dubai property prices could adjust 5-10% as new supply comes by 2027, says Alabbar

Emaar Properties saw a rise in unit cancellations, from a 700 average to 1,000. Once a ceasefire was announced, that number dropped to 550, Emaar chief said at the AIM Congress 2026

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 5:30 PM
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Dubai property prices could see a 5 to 10 per cent adjustment as significant new supply enters the market by 2027, an Emirati businessman said, although he expects the market could “pick up really fast” if the current situation settles.

Emirati businessman and founder of Emaar and Noon Mohamed Alabbar said he expects a lot of supply to come by 2027, of which he said there will be a “nice balance” in the city.

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He explained that he expects the adjustment of 5 to 10 per cent because “it's an extraordinary situation,” adding, “But then again, if the situation settles, God knows what will happen to this market. It could pick up really fast.”

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He was speaking at the AIM Congress 2026 in Dubai, a three-day investment event taking place for its 15th edition, with this year’s theme titled “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future.”

96% of payments paid

During the regional conflict, Emaar Properties saw a rise in unit cancellations, from a 700 average to 1,000, Alabbar said. Once a ceasefire was announced, that number dropped to 550, he added.

“That gives you an indication,” the billionaire said. “What's happening to our collection? With this production, we have billions coming in almost every month.”

Alabbar said that the property developer is still collecting close to 96 per cent of payments that were initially delayed, which he said was a pleasant surprise.

“Our customers really trust this land. They really trust the government in here. They really trust what we do. And then they trust our company,” he said.

His message to international investors was that this is the time to look at opportunities if they don't have a lot of debt have reserved cash. “It's time to look at the region as a whole, especially the UAE. We look forward to enjoying and benefiting from Dubai's continued growth and prosperity,” he added.

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