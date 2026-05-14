Dubai property market softens in early 2026 as fundamentals stay intact

Dubai’s real estate market showed clear signs of moderation in the first quarter of 2026 after several years of strong growth, as regional uncertainty and seasonal factors weighed on sentiment. However, new research suggests that the emirate is moving into a more stable and sustainable phase rather than facing a sharp correction.

According to ValuStrat’s Q1 2026 Dubai Real Estate Review, residential capital values remained up 8.9 per cent year‑on‑year, even as the ValuStrat Price Index recorded its first quarterly decline since the pandemic, falling 3.8 per cent. Average villa prices reached Dh13.6 million, while apartments averaged Dh1.85 million, highlighting that values remain elevated despite short‑term adjustments.

ValuStrat attributed the slowdown to a confluence of factors including regional geopolitical tensions, Ramadan and Eid holidays, adverse weather and changes in working patterns. Transaction volumes softened across ready and off‑plan segments, although rental markets remained broadly stable, with low single‑digit annual growth pointing to affordability pressures rather than a collapse in demand.

Against this backdrop, developers continue to push ahead with construction where long-term fundamentals remain strong. Boutique developer MAAIA confirmed steady progress across its La Clé and La Vue residential projects in Al Furjan and Nad Al Sheba Gardens, both on track for handover in Q2 2027. Construction milestones have been achieved across structural works and interior finishes, despite wider global uncertainty.

“Our focus remains firmly on execution,” said Mohammed Imran, founder and chairman of MAAIA. “The UAE continues to stand out as a stable and resilient environment, and this is reflected in sustained enquiries and investor confidence despite short-term sentiment changes.”

Selective, high‑value transactions also continue to signal confidence in Dubai’s property market. In April, Gulf Land Property Developers closed a Dh150 million bulk sale involving 41 units at Tonino Lamborghini Residences Dubai, underlining continued liquidity for well-positioned assets.

“A transaction of this size sends a clear message,” said Shaher Mousli, chairman of Gulf Land Property Developers. “Investor confidence in Dubai remains strong, and the market continues to reward projects with the right fundamentals, positioning and long-term relevance.”

Looking ahead, ValuStrat expects Dubai’s property market to become more segmented in 2026. While price growth is likely to moderate as new supply enters the market, especially in residential segments, office and industrial sectors are expected to remain stand‑out performers, supported by limited Grade A availability and steady corporate demand.