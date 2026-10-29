Dubai property market posts Dh141 billion in Q3 transactions

Dubai’s property market maintained its momentum in the third quarter of 2026, recording around Dh141 billion in combined sales and mortgage transactions, according to a new report by Windmills Group. The figures underscore continued investor appetite for the emirate’s real estate sector amid strong rental returns, active financing and demand across a wide range of property categories.

The report found that rental yields remain among Dubai’s strongest attractions for investors. Apartment yields averaged about 7.7 per cent during the quarter, while villas returned around 7.0 per cent. Commercial assets delivered even higher returns, with shops yielding approximately 8.5 per cent and offices about 8.2 per cent.

“With apartment yields at 7.7 per cent and commercial yields above 8 per cent, Dubai continues to offer income returns that few global cities can match,” said Bilal Moti, Chairman and CEO of Windmills Group. “For investors, the conversation is shifting from quick gains to sustainable, long-term income, and that is a sign of a maturing market.”

Mortgage activity also remained robust. The value of mortgage transactions held steady at roughly Dh49 billion, matching the same period last year and signalling continued confidence among both lenders and buyers.

Ready properties accounted for nearly two-thirds of all transactions during the quarter, reflecting strong demand from buyers seeking immediate occupancy or rental income. Off-plan projects also continued to attract investors, supported by flexible payment plans and expectations of future capital appreciation. According to the report, rising prices in the ready market have narrowed the gap with off-plan properties, giving buyers more balanced investment options.

The market’s liquidity remained evident across different price brackets. Properties priced below Dh3 million represented the majority of cash sales, supporting healthy transaction volumes and resale activity. At the same time, ultra-luxury deals valued above Dh30 million contributed a significant share of overall transaction value, highlighting Dubai’s appeal to wealthy international investors.

Among individual communities, Dubai South recorded the highest level of activity during the quarter, followed by Business Bay, Wadi Al Safa 4, Al Barsha South Fourth and Palm Jumeirah. The spread of activity across emerging and established districts points to broad-based demand across the emirate.

Beyond residential real estate, the report noted quarter-on-quarter growth in land and commercial transactions. Industrial rents remained above 2025 levels throughout the year, supported by logistics and e-commerce demand as well as a shortage of modern warehouse space. Hotel occupancy also improved sharply, rising from 36 per cent in March to 66 per cent in August, while international overnight visitors approached seven million between January and August.