Dubai property draws more US investors seeking global real estate exposure

Dubai’s real estate market is attracting growing attention from international investors, with Americans increasingly looking to the emirate as a destination for property purchases, rental income and long-term wealth diversification.

Industry experts say the appeal extends beyond headline-grabbing returns and luxury developments. Investors are increasingly focused on questions around ownership structures, financing, tax obligations, property management and residency benefits before committing capital overseas.

The trend reflects Dubai’s emergence as a global investment hub, drawing buyers from North America, Europe and Asia who are seeking exposure to a market that combines strong infrastructure, investor-friendly regulations and relatively high rental yields.

Real estate adviser Ghada “GG” Benitez, host of Season 8 of The Dubai Connect️ Podcast, advises American and international investors on UAE real estate. A California-licensed realtor, Dubai RERA-licensed broker and certified international property specialist, Benitez says investors should consider how a property will be owned, managed and eventually sold, as well as its purchase price.

“American investors shouldn’t make a decision based only on a floor plan or a payment plan,” said Benitez. “They need to understand how the property fits their goals, how they’ll own and manage it, what professional advice they need, and what their exit could look like.”

One area gaining particular attention is the booming short-term rental market. While holiday homes and serviced apartments can offer attractive income potential, investors are being encouraged to examine the assumptions behind projected returns.

That includes understanding costs related to furnishing, property maintenance, pricing strategies and professional management services. Experts say a detailed assessment of operating expenses has become increasingly important as international buyers seek realistic estimates of net returns.

Tax considerations also remain a key concern for US investors entering overseas markets. While Dubai offers an attractive tax environment, American citizens remain subject to US tax and reporting obligations on worldwide income.

“Buying property in the UAE does not remove US tax obligations for American investors,” Benitez said, adding that buyers should seek guidance from qualified cross-border tax professionals before proceeding.

The appeal of Dubai property is also being supported by residency initiatives such as the Golden Visa programme, which continues to feature prominently in investor enquiries. However, specialists advise prospective buyers to verify eligibility requirements through qualified advisers before making investment decisions.

As Dubai’s property sector matures and attracts a broader range of international capital, industry observers say buyers are increasingly taking a long-term approach, focusing on ownership planning, asset management and exit strategies rather than simply chasing short-term gains.

The shift suggests global investors are viewing Dubai not only as a property market, but as a strategic destination for international wealth preservation and growth.