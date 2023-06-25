Dubai property developer Pure Gold Living unveils new Dh300m projects

First project completed earlier than schedule

by Issac John Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 6:29 PM

Property developer Pure Gold Living has announced new residential project launches for this year following the earlier-than-scheduled completion of its first project — the Dh100 million PG Upper House.

The new projects, involving an investment of Dh300 million, comprises two residential projects in prime Dubai locations.

Karim Merchant, CEO of Pure Gold Living, the real estate arm of Pure Gold Jewellery Group, said the new residential projects in Al Furjan and Meydan would further enhance the aim of creating an end-user community that gets what it pays for.

Karim Merchant, CEO of Pure Gold Living. — Supplied photo

“PG One Al Furjan, the first plot in this exciting community hence the name, will be located one minute from the Discovery Garden metro station. This residential tower will feature studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom duplex apartments, each with its own pool. The building itself will also house the largest infinity pool in that part of Dubai, along with several other unique amenities that will be unveiled soon,” Merchant said.

He said the developer has a commercial project in the pipeline in another prime location. “Each project is unique, with its own USPs, and each will be defined by our strong foundation of on time delivery, attention to detail and the fulfilling of dreams.” The completion of the residential projects is expected in 36 months.

“As I said when we launched PG Upper House, trust is more important than superlatives like how much is sold and how quickly. Our success has been defined by on time delivery, attention to detail and the fulfilling of dreams and these new projects will be built on this strong foundation too,” he said.

Merchant said all 103 units of PG Upper House have been handed over before the expected handover date of June 30. Also completed and delivered are two retail outlets.

PG Upper House comprises one bedroom and one bedroom plus study apartment options built to the most exacting modern standards.Unit prices at Pure Living’s maiden residential project starts fromDh699,000 at around Dh950 per square foot, whereas prevailing prices in the area have crossed Dh1,000 per square foot, he said.

“By completing the project ahead of schedule, we have not only cemented our credibility in the market but also set a new standard in dependability and confidence,” said Merchant.

“These are the same values that have marked more than 30 years of success for our parent company, the renowned Pure Gold Jewellers. Pure Gold Living believes implicitly in making the buyer an integral part of the equation from start to finish and offering a relationship based on real time data, total transparency, and a reiterated promise of on time delivery with no hidden costs,” he added.