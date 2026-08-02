Dubai property deliveries surge as housing supply races to meet demand

Dubai’s residential property market is entering a new phase of growth as a robust pipeline of project completions adds thousands of new homes across established and emerging communities. While investor demand, rising transaction activity and population growth have dominated headlines over the past two years, attention is increasingly shifting towards deliveries and the market’s ability to absorb incoming supply.

Data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) shows the emirate’s real estate sector remains highly active, with total property transactions reaching Dh56.1 billion in July, up 16.9% month-on-month, underscoring continued demand across residential segments. At the same time, developers are accelerating project handovers to capitalize on strong market fundamentals and sustained buyer interest.

According to the latest market data from Kamco Invest, Dubai added approximately 24,800 residential units during the first half of 2026, representing a 37.6% increase compared with the same period a year earlier and a 12.1% rise from the second quarter of 2025. The influx of new homes reflects growing confidence among developers and highlights the scale of construction activity underway across the emirate.

Industry experts say the delivery trend is helping support a healthier and more mature market by broadening housing choices, easing pressure in certain districts and creating opportunities for both end-users and investors seeking long-term value.

In this regard, Alyakka Developers has successfully handed over Waha Living, its inaugural freehold residential development in Jumeirah Garden City, marking a significant milestone for the UAE homegrown developer. Delivered on schedule, the Dh110 million development is already approximately 70% occupied.

Alyakka follows a distinctive build-first philosophy, beginning sales only once construction has surpassed 50% completion. The strategy is underpinned by the company’s heritage through the SBK Group, one of Dubai’s longstanding property owners and operators.

Sheikh Suhail Bin Khalifa Saeed Al Maktoum, Founder of Alyakka Developers, said: “By launching projects only after significant construction progress, we give buyers greater confidence, shorten delivery timelines, and ensure every home reflects the standards on which SBK Group has built its reputation.”

Waha Living comprises 71 residences, including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with private balconies, set between Sheikh Zayed Road on one side and a landscaped public park on the other in Jumeirah Garden City.

Neoterra Developments recently celebrated the successful sell-out of Eira, its latest residential development in Dubai Production City.

Naresh Perwani, Founder and Chairman of Neoterra Developments, said: “Eira’s success is ultimately a reflection of the trust our broker partners and customers have placed in Neoterra. Our ambition is for Neoterra Developments to be recognized among the UAE’s most trusted and respected developers.”

Eira is being developed in collaboration with GRID, serving as the project’s Development Lifecycle Management (DLM) Partner, and overseeing the project from concept to completion.

Commenting on the project’s success, Maurya Krishna, Board Member and Partner at GRID, said: “Eira’s exceptional sell-out is a proud milestone for both Neoterra Developments and GRID. It reflects the strength of a well-defined product, market insight and disciplined execution

Despite the sharp increase in new supply, Dubai’s market continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by strong transaction volumes, sustained population growth and ongoing international investor demand. DLD data indicates that activity levels remain elevated even as more completed units enter the market, suggesting that demand is keeping pace with deliveries.

Looking ahead, the pace at which newly completed homes are absorbed will be closely watched by developers, investors and policymakers. If current demand trends continue, Dubai’s expanding residential stock is likely to reinforce the emirate’s position as one of the region’s most dynamic and liquid real estate markets.