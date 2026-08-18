Dubai property buyers upgrade to bigger units, move to high-end communities after price drop

Property buyers who were targeting smaller units could afford larger properties in established and high-end communities after a price correction in the past few months made the market more affordable for end-users and investors.

Industry executives have termed the property price drop in the past few months a "healthy correction" due to the regional conflict, as the market became more accessible for mid-market buyers.

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“The regional disruption created an unexpected benefit, market repricing that expanded accessibility for mid-market buyers. Before the uncertainty, first-time buyers were stretched across one-bedroom purchases in secondary communities. When prices corrected through March and April, the repricing shifted everything. Buyers targetting one-beds now afford two-beds in established communities. Investors locked into studios portfolio could acquire on-beds with genuine yield and appreciation potential. The correction wasn't just a repricing, it was an accessibility reset,” according to an analysis by real estate brokerage firm Equity.

After the regional conflict broke out on February 28, 2026, the market recorded a “healthy correction” over a five-year rally, driven by local and foreign investors and end-users, pushing demand prices to unprecedented highs.

According to ValuStrat, its price index registered 219.2 points in July, reflecting a marginal monthly dip of 0.3 per cent. Annual growth, however, showed a 1.6 per cent decline overall. Villa values eased to 292.5 points, while apartment values slipped to 168.7 points, against a January 2021 base of 100.

Equity said in its first-half report 2026 that Dubai property buyers who were previously considering mid-market communities such as Arjan and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) are increasingly exploring premium destinations including Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, where the affordability gap between segments has narrowed.

“What has been particularly interesting over the past six months is the quality of opportunities that have emerged for buyers. We've seen clients who initially approached us with budgets focused on mid-market communities successfully purchase homes in premium locations that would have been difficult to access a year ago. The conversation has shifted from chasing short-term price movements to identifying long-term value, lifestyle benefits and sustainable investment returns,” said Emrah Yar, founder and CEO of Equity.

Long-term view

According to the latest Dubai data by Property Monitor, the emirate recorded 79,281 residential transactions worth Dh221.3 billion during the first half of 2026, demonstrating continued market strength despite moderating from the exceptional performance seen in H1 2025. While transaction volume and value declined year-on-year, market activity showed improving momentum toward the end of the period, with transaction volumes strengthening through June, reflecting sustained buyer confidence and continued demand across Dubai’s residential communities.

According to Morgan’s International Realty's Q2 2026 report, the emirate's property market recalibrated following the exceptional pace recorded throughout 2025 and early 2026 as activity eased.

The secondary market experienced the sharpest contraction during the quarter. Transactions fell to 8,654, down approximately 40 per cent, while value declined 57 per cent to Dh28.78 billion. The shift was most evident in financing activity. Cash-funded purchases fell 75 per cent to 1,123 transactions, while mortgage-backed transactions declined by a more moderate 25 per cent to 7,531.

It added that off-plan registrations should be viewed in the context of the timing gap between commercial sales and formal registration.

At the same time, buyers committing to new off-plan purchases during Q2 generally continued to take a longer-term view of Dubai and the project-delivery cycle.