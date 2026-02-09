Dubai property brokers rake in Dh13.73 billion in 2025

Around 39,776 real estate brokers have collectively made at least Dh13.736 billion in commission from 215,741 sales with transaction value exceeding Dh686.8 billion in Dubai in 2025, Dubai Land Department records show.

Of the total number of sales transactions, 149,290 involved in primary sale of property with a total transaction value of Dh448.1 billion. No of transactions in the re-sale of properties reached 66,451 worth Dh238.8 billion in 2025.

Licensed real estate brokers usually enjoy a minimum 2 percent commission from sales – that in most cases range to 5 percent, depending on the property developer and certain market conditions.

As of January 2026, there are approximately 39,776 active, licensed real estate brokers in Dubai, marking a significant increase driven by the city’s booming property sector. This number reflects a rapid influx of new professionals into the market, with over 7,900 registered brokerage agencies by the end of 2025, up from 1,200 in mid-2025.

Real estate brokerages are licensed firms that act as intermediaries, facilitating the sale, lease, and management of property between buyers and sellers. They employ agents to manage listings, negotiations, and transactions, with top firms often providing specialized services for residential, commercial, or off-plan properties.

While more and more young graduates are shifting to real estate brokerage jobs, the experienced brokers are now focusing on value-added services to the real estate developers – who want reliable sales partners for their projects.

Some real estate brokers, such as One Broker Group, for example, are taking the new real estate projects on turnkey basis, offering end-to-end exclusive sales – or complete project under-writing assignment. Under the scheme, the broker ensures the complete sell-out of the project. This enables the developer to completely focus on project development on time and on budget, while the brokerage takes complete charge of the sales and marketing operations for the project.

The current sales orderbook of One Broker Group, a Dubai-based exclusive real estate advisory, has exceeded Dh29 billion across 16 projects, including 12 real estate and 4 hospitality projects with a development value of Dh20 billion. This put the company in pole position in the UAE’s high-growth real estate market.

It has also acquired a sizeable chunk in the hospitality real estate market where it is currently marketing four branded luxury hospitality projects with a combined development value reaching Dh9 billion in the UAE. One Broker Group is working with some prestigious global hospitality brands such as JW Marriott, W Hotels, DoubleTree by Hilton and The Luxury Collection – in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

One Broker Group is a Dubai-based real estate advisory that helps property developers market and sell their properties – so that the developer can sharpen focus on building construction and delivery of the project while One Broker Group sells out the project as its exclusive agent.

“One of the biggest problems faced by property developers is selling out the project and collecting payment on time so that the project’s construction and delivery could go as per schedule. Well, we solve this problem – as the developer’s exclusive sales and marketing partner. We offer end-to-end sales and marketing solution, including product positioning, pricing, payment schemes, etc, so that the property developer and owners can focus on construction and project delivery,” Umar bin Farooq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of One Broker Group, says. “As a partner, we get involved in the projects at a very early stage – concept and design stage – and help position the project and develop a strategy to market and sell it out and start collecting payments for the developer – so that they can carry on with the construction. This working model works very well for all the stakeholders.

“For developers, it eliminates any tension on sale – or lack of it – as we take care of it, fully. So, the developer doesn’t have to hire a sales and marketing team. We become their partner and interface in the market. For us, it works as we remain the only sales agent – with no other competition — and rally our resources in the market to sell out the properties,” he says.

Dubai Land Department and its regulatory arm – Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) – regulate the property brokerage practice, to ensure highest level of professionalism. All brokers must undergo professional training and secure a license to practice.

Omar Bu Shehab, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department, said, true investment begins with people, noting that the strength of the real estate sector stems from the competence of its workforce and from providing ambitious talent with opportunities to develop their skills, broaden their horizons, and build clear career pathways based on knowledge, confidence, and empowerment ultimately contributing positively to the sector’s sustainability and growth. “This approach comes at a time when Dubai’s real estate sector is witnessing an unprecedented achievement, with the value of real estate transactions in 2025 surpassing Dh917 billion, a performance that reflects the market’s resilience, clarity of vision, and full alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033,” he said.

The success of the UAE’s real estate sector is linked to the efficiency of the real estate brokers and advisory firms – who make things happen by attracting buyers and investors into the UAE – and help sell out the projects. In fact they are the real change makers in the industry. They are the industry’s real unsung hero, who plough billions of foreign currency into the industry and bankroll the projects to completion.

In the first half of 2025, Dubai real estate brokers generated over Dh3.23 billion (US$880 million) in commission income, nearly doubling the Dh1.62 billion earned during the same period in 2024. This record-breaking surge was driven by 42,181 transactions, with the total number of registered brokers rising to 32,978, according to Dubai Land Department.

As of the first half of 2025, there are over 29,500 registered real estate brokers in Dubai, including 6,714 new entrants, highlighting a rapidly growing, highly competitive, and increasingly professional market. These brokers are supported by 1,223 registered brokerage offices, facilitating over 42,000 transactions in H1 2025 alone.