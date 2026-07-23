Lost money to online scam? Dubai Police urges banks, tech firms to respond faster

Dubai Police has urged banks, technology companies and digital platforms to respond more quickly to fraud reports and strengthen cooperation to combat fraud through a specialised Anti-Fraud Lab.

Organised by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, the initiative brought together representatives from security and regulatory authorities, financial institutions, technology companies and digital platforms to strengthen collaboration in combating fraud and enhance prevention and response capabilities.

The initiative focused on building a more integrated framework that enables faster information sharing, clearly defined roles and responsibilities, and stronger coordination between stakeholders to reduce fraud and better protect the community.

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Discussions centred on three key priorities. These included strengthening the responsibility of digital platforms to curb fraudulent content, advertisements and accounts, accelerating responses to fraud reports to improve user protection, and enhancing the role of banks and financial institutions while expanding public and private sector partnerships through data sharing, knowledge exchange and the use of advanced technologies to develop more effective anti-fraud solutions.

Participants stressed that the success of anti-fraud efforts should not be measured solely by the speed of responding to reports, but also by the ability of relevant organisations to prevent crimes before they occur, minimise their impact and reinforce public confidence in digital and financial services.

The Anti-Fraud Lab concluded with a series of practical recommendations to strengthen cooperation and coordination among participating entities, supporting the development of a more efficient and sustainable framework for combating fraud while delivering tangible benefits in protecting the community.