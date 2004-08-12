Dubai packaging event scheduled for September

DUBAI - The Gulf Pack exhibition, scheduled to be held from September 19 to 22 at Dubai Airport Expo, has already attracted around 180 exhibitors from over 24 countries.

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 Aug 2004, 10:04 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Apr 2015, 11:45 AM

The show will feature some of the largest packaging companies in the world including SIG Combibloc, Masterfil, Tetra Pak and Bossar.

It will be organised by Fairs & Exhibitions Ltd, organising events in the Gulf for nearly 30 years and this event will provide the packaging industry with a truly focused event comprising of an exhibition, work shops, seminars and the first ever Gulf Pack student design awards.

Gulf Pack is supported by the World Packaging Organisation and their Swedish based Secretary General, Dr Carl Olsmats, will be travelling to Dubai especially for the event and he will deliver the keynote address after the opening ceremony on the first day.

Sharla Hancock, project manager, explained: “We set out to produce a trade show that not only creates good business opportunities for the exhibitors, but also provides a really valuable experience for our visitors. We have an outstanding events calendar with seminars and work shops provided by companies like Clearpack and Tetra Pak along with a presentation from the World Packaging Organisation.”

Ms Hancock , also said: “Exhibition openings can be fairly predictable, but with the help of Tetra Pak, we have put together an opening event that will well and truly grab peoples attention.”

Inside the east hall at Dubai Airport Expo, visitors can expect to meet a wide range of potential suppliers, from packaging machinery and technology, to packaging producers, labelling and date coding equipment.

International groups will be well represented with a strong presence from China, Taiwan, Turkey and India. More than 20 other countries are taking part such as Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK in addition to exhibits from countries around the Middle East including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.

Local UAE packaging companies and agents have given the event immense support too. Falcon Pack from Sharjah will be exhibiting a specialist range of equipment and consumables, like vacuum packaging specialists, shrink wrapping machines and sleeve wrapping machines as well as conveyors.