Dubai: Over Dh30 million distributed to minors from investments' profits

Photo: WAM

Profits amounting to Dh30.4 million, from investments of minors and those under guardianship, were distributed by the Awqaf and Minors Funds Management Foundation (AMAF) in Dubai. This is in line with the foundation’s primary role in caring for and investing the funds of minors.

The profits were distributed to 2,263 minors and those in their care, representing a 13 per cent increase from profits distributed to minors during the fiscal year 2023. During 2023, the profits amounted to approximately Dh 26.7 million.

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AMAF, affirmed the foundation’s commitment to working in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by adhering to its primary role in managing the funds of minors and those in their care and investing them in the best possible way to support this segment of society, while ensuring their interests are fully protected.

Al Mutawa said that the Foundation has achieved a high annual increase in investment returns compared to previous years, and includes real estate and commercial investments and financial shares, noting that this increase in profits reflects the Foundation’s efforts to preserve the funds of minors without exposing the capital to risk, in addition to developing and advancing it in accordance with the provisions of Sharia.

The Foundation invests its financial assets in a number of public joint-stock companies of government entities, such as Parkin, Salik, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and other successful public companies.