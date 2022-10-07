Dubai: Over 200 Indian firms to take part in Gitex Global 2022

Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 6:06 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 6:11 PM

More than 200 Indian companies will take part in Gitex Global 2022, which is set to be world's biggest technology event.

India’s Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has been facilitating the country’s participation in the mega expo for years to take advantage of the booming IT market in the Gulf.

Kamal Vachani, regional director for Middle East at ESC, said the technology exhibition will be leveraged to generate business for Indian IT companies from a multitude of large global corporations, which are executing projects in the region.

“Gitex is continuing to emerge as the largest and the most impressive ICT event of its kind in the Middle East. Naturally, India has a great stake in the booming Middle East, Africa, Asia and European markets for which Dubai is the gateway. Thus, the event provides the participating Indian ICT companies opportunities for scouting the expanding Middle East market” said Gurmeet Singh, executive director, ESC.

“This year at Gitex, over 200 Indian ICT companies are participating in various halls,” he said.

India's export of electronics goods to the Middle East was valued at $3.32 billion in 2021-22. The UAE is the second top destination for India’s electronics export globally with a share of 16 per cent. In terms of value, the export of electronics to the UAE is estimated at $2.47 billion.

The export of software and related services to the Middle East reached $3.3 billion in 2021-22.

India’s total export of electronics hardware during 2021-22 is estimated to be $15.69 billion, up from $11.03 billion estimated in 2020-21 — registering a growth of 42 per cent.

The five-day Gitex exhibition will run from October 10 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring more than 5,000 companies from across the globe.

Over the past year, Indian companies have bagged significant businesses and forged joint ventures and marketing tie-ups through Gitex.

The ESC has organised the India Pavilion in Sheikh Rashid Hall where 20 companies are participating. Other companies are in various halls including Zabeel and North Star.

India pavilion at Gitex 2022 will highlight innovative ICT products and services including cyber security solutions, mobile tablets, power chargers, portable PCs, software products on e-commerce and a lot of other products and services related to the IT field.