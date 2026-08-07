Dubai on course for record year in rental contracts

Dubai’s real estate market remains on track to post an all-time high for rental contracts registered in a single year, with fresh data showing sustained momentum through July.

A market analysis released by fäm Properties showed 38,197 rental contracts were registered last month, comprising 18,431 new agreements and 19,766 renewals.

That brings the total number of rental contracts recorded in the first seven months of 2026 to 214,445, a 1.9 per cent rise on the same period last year, which went on to close with a record 377,660 registered contracts.

Firas Al Msaddi, chief executive officer of fäm Properties, said the level of rental activity overall pointed to market resilience.

“The volume of renewals alone shows that, regardless of regional uncertainty over the last few months, people still see Dubai as one of the best places in the world to live and work,” he said.

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One-bedroom units continued to dominate tenant preferences, accounting for 88,327 contracts, or 41 per cent, of all tenancy agreements registered so far this year.

Dubai’s rental market opened 2026 on a stable footing, supported by strong regulatory oversight, sustained population growth and continued investor interest, according to Dubai Land Department data.

The total value of rental contracts reached Dh32.2 billion during the January-March period, with 118,385 new rental contracts signed and 135,607 contracts renewed during the quarter. Separately, Rently reported that the emirate recorded 253,992 new and renewed tenancy contracts in the first quarter, while rental contract cancellations fell by 25 per cent, indicating greater market stability.

Top areas for rental contracts

Al Warsan First led the rental market year-to-date with 20,830 contracts, followed by Jebel Ali First (18,478), Al Barsha South Fourth (16,489), Business Bay (13,728) and Nadd Al Hessa (11,710). Marsa Dubai, Al Thanyah Fifth, Wadi Al Safa 5, Al Barsha South 3 and Dubai Investment Park First rounded out the top ten.

Alongside Dubai South, Al Barsha South Fourth recorded 952 off-plan sales worth Dh1.3 billion and 535 resale transactions worth Dh603.5 million. Jebel Ali registered 861 off-plan deals worth Dh1.1 billion and 868 resale transactions worth Dh920.3 million.

Wadi Al Safa 4 saw 696 off-plan sales worth Dh2.9 billion and 677 resale deals worth Dh2 billion, while Jebel Ali First recorded 640 off-plan sales worth Dh1.4 billion and 473 resale transactions worth Dh1 billion.