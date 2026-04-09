Dubai offers fee waivers, monthly rental option to free zone companies

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Dubai on Thursday announced a waiver of selected administrative fees and the option to pay rent on a monthly basis for free zone companies to help them cope with operational and financial pressure due to the regional military conflict.

Effective immediately, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) said these measures will apply to all firms in its three economic zones – Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity.

Importantly, DIEZ said companies will also maintain stable rental rates upon contract renewal.

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In addition, the waiver covers late licence renewal penalties, along with an option to pay rent in monthly instalments, with a full waiver of instalment-related fees. This measure is designed to enhance liquidity and support business continuity during the temporary regional situation.

The measures also include a three-month deferral of shareholder amendment fees, along with a waiver of fees associated with company restructuring and authorised capital amendments. These steps aim to support companies in restructuring operations and evolving their business models with greater agility.

In addition, the measures provide for a three-month deferral of fees related to licence activity amendments, offering companies greater flexibility to expand or realign their activities in response to market demands and emerging opportunities across sectors.

The move aligns with Dubai’s broader economic priorities focused on fostering a stable and flexible business environment, enhancing companies’ adaptability, and enabling expansion. It further supports the sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy while strengthening the competitiveness and investment appeal of businesses operating within the emirate.

The regional military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has brought operational and financial challenges for companies, particularly due to supply chain disruptions.

Earlier this month, Dubai unveiled a Dh1-billion economic incentive package, including a set of fee deferrals across business services.