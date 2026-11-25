Tenants moving into new apartments in Dubai are paying a median 9.1 per cent less than the previous year's rental rates, while landlords are largely maintaining rents for existing tenants at renewal, highlighting a growing divide in the emirate's rental market.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

more than 35,000 Dubai Land Department-registered tenancy contracts between August and October 2026 found that 73 per cent of new apartment leases were signed below their 2025 rental values , according to An analysis by fäm Properties

By comparison, 44 per cent of renewed contracts recorded higher rents, while 37 per cent remained at the same level.

The study examined 18,096 apartments signed under new leases and 17,234 renewed apartments, all of which also had registered tenancy contracts in 2025.

By comparing each apartment with its own previous rental value, the research provides a more detailed picture of rental movements than comparisons based on average market rents.

Downtown Dubai sees biggest rent reduction

Rental movements varied significantly across communities, with some of Dubai's most established locations recording the largest reductions in new lease rates.

Burj Khalifa, which includes Downtown Dubai, recorded the biggest median reduction at 15 per cent, followed by Business Bay at 14.6 per cent and Marsa Dubai, which includes Dubai Marina, at 13.6 per cent.

Other communities also recorded lower rents for new tenants, including Al Barsha South Fourth, which includes Jumeirah Village Circle, with an 11.1 per cent reduction, and Al Merkadh, with an 11.9 per cent decline.

At Al Thanyah Fifth, which includes Jumeirah Lake Towers, new lease rents fell 11.2 per cent, while Al Barsha South Third, which includes Arjan, recorded an 8.7 per cent reduction.

By contrast, reductions were smaller in Al Hebiah Fourth, which includes Dubai Sports City, at 6 per cent, Me'Aisem First, which includes Dubai Production City, at 5.7 per cent, and Jebel Ali First, which includes Discovery Gardens, at 4.7 per cent.

Al Warsan First, which includes most of International City, recorded no change in median new lease rents compared with 2025, although 46 per cent of new leases in the area were higher than the previous year.

Gap between new leases and renewals widens

The research shows that the gap between new rental contracts and renewals has widened throughout 2026.

The share of new leases priced below their 2025 rental value increased from 24 per cent in the first quarter to 60 per cent between April and July, before reaching 73 per cent between August and October.

The median change in new lease rents also shifted from 2.6 per cent above 2025 levels in the first period to 5.5 per cent below in the second, before reaching 9.1 per cent below in the latest period.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said Dubai's rental market had shifted significantly during 2026 and was expected to continue changing through 2027.

"Landlords and tenants need to recognize that conditions can differ a great deal depending on the property, its location and whether a tenancy is new or being renewed. Reliable, detailed market information is essential to making informed decisions," he said.

Rental market heads towards another annual record

Despite the changing rental conditions, Dubai's freehold rental market remains on course for another annual record.

According to fäm Properties, 339,557 tenancy contracts were registered during the first 10 months of 2026, 6.8 per cent higher than the same period last year.

The previous annual record was 377,976 contracts, registered in 2025.

The figures point to a rental market that continues to attract strong activity, even as new tenants benefit from lower rates in several communities while existing tenants face a different picture when renewing their contracts.