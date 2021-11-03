Dubai National Insurance CEO bags ‘World’s Greatest CEO’ award

Al Nuaimi is an influential UAE national with a proven track record for over 25 years within the financial services and insurance.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive officer of Dubai National Insurance (DNI) has been announced as the ‘World’s Greatest CEO' at the 15th Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum 2021: Awards & Business Summit by AsiaOne Magazine held recently.

The one-day summit was joined by dignitaries from UAE, India, Singapore, Thailand, Sierra Leone, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, China/Hong Kong, Nigeria, Oman, Malaysia, Moldova, USA, UK, Nigeria and South Africa where key leaders from business and government sectors congregated to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, networking and investment opportunities in the Gulf, Asian and the African region.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO, DNI said “It is an honour to win World’s Greatest CEO Award at the 15th Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum 2021 by AsiaOne Magazine in the presence of Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai, Omar Al Humaidi, Director, Department of Anti-Injurious Economic Practices, Ministry of Economy, the Government of UAE, Amal Alblooshi, Director, The National Program for Wellbeing, Ministry of Community Development, the Government of UAE and other distinguished dignitaries who graced the Forum. This wouldn't have been possible without the support of my efficient team”

